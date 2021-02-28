One day after winning a regional championship for a third consecutive year, the MacArthur boys basketball team learned it would serve as host for the area round, giving the Highlanders a chance to punch a ticket to the state tournament on its own floor.
MacArthur (20-2) faces El Reno (10-9) at 6 p.m. Friday at the Mac Gym. It will be the teams' third meeting of the season, with Mac winning the previous two by 19 and 22 points, respectively. The winner moves to the state tournament, while the loser plays either Ardmore or Glenpool in a win-or-go-home game on Saturday night.
MacArthur's 81-41 win over Noble on Saturday night meant the Highlanders became the first team in Class 5A to reach 20 wins this season. It also extends the team's win streak to 16 games.