As it heads to its third consecutive state tournament, MacArthur's boys basketball team learned it won't be facing state power Tulsa Memorial, not in the quarterfinals, at least.
The OSSAA released state tournament brackets for Classes 2A-6A on Sunday. And the No. 3 Mac boys (21-2) will face the Shawnee Wolves on Thursday at Owasso High School and is set to start at 8 p.m.
Shawnee sports a 15-6 record and ranked No. 5 in the final Class 5A polls. The Wolves, having lost to Will Rogers in the regional finals, had to beat Bishop McGuinness and Bishop Kelley in the area consolation bracket to qualify for State.
The Highlanders advanced to State by way of a 71-63 win in the area championship over El Reno on Friday night in front of a home crowd. Mac was buoyed by 32 points from senior Danquez Dawsey.