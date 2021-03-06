Marco Gagliardi tried to tell anybody who’d listen that the area championship game between his No. 3 MacArthur boys team and No. 16 El Reno was primed to be much closer than the previous two contests.
His gut feelings proved to be appropriate, as the Highlanders were pushed like they hadn’t been since mid-December. But thanks to some second-half heroics from seniors like Danquez Dawsey and Brandon Cowan, Mac outlasted the Indians for a 71-63 win at Highlander Fieldhouse on Friday night, securing a third consecutive trip to the Class 5A state tournament.
The Highlanders fell in the quarterfinals in 2019 and were scheduled to play Tulsa Memorial last year when COVID-19 shut down the state tournament.
On paper, all signs appeared to point to a blowout. After all, the teams met twice in a six-day span in January, with Mac winning both by an average margin of victory being 20.5 points, and the Indians were without senior Jay Gilliland. And after 3-pointers by Dawsey and Cowan made it 6-0 MacArthur after just two shots, it appeared like it just might be Mac’s night yet again.
But El Reno forced the issue inside with their bigs, which posed problems for a MacArthur team with no player in the rotation taller than 6’2 (Dawsey, who largely plays point guard).
The plan worked for the Indians. Post players Darius Moore (6’1, 220) and James Reveles (6’3, 240) scored 16 points each, while using their strength to get rebounds Defensively, the Indians forced the Highlanders to settle for jump shots. Normally, MacArthur can live with that, but the usually hot-shooting Highlanders made just three of 16 3-pointers in the first two quarters, and trailed 28-23 with just over three minutes left in the half before a surge of defensive pressure and rebounding led to some fast-break baskets during a 10-2 run to end the half. With the size disadvantage, Gagliardi knew his team’s only shot at pulling away would be to make shots, limiting the need to battle for rebounds.
“In the playoffs, (the officials) let you play extremely physical,” Gagliardi said. “When they’re big, and they let them play that way, it’s to our disadvantage. I knew the only way to make this a comfortable game was to shoot the ball extremely well, and we shot it very poorly in the first half.”
In the second half, the shots began to fall. Cowan and Dawsey, both of whom have been mainstays in the Mac lineup since they were scoring in double figures as freshmen, hit two 3-pointers apiece in the 3rd quarter.
But in the end, the game was won in the hustle plays. It was Montez Edwards missing a free throw, but stealing the ball back from an El Reno rebounder and dishing it to Earl Mosbey for a basket. It was Arzhonte Dallas poking the ball free from El Reno’s Ryan Island for a steal and getting it to Marty Perry for two points. It was Dawsey making a two-hand block on one end and Moseby turning it into points on the other.
“This team, we’re always down to hustle, we’re always down to play defense and we all can score,” Cowan said.
The team known for its scoring balance had eight players get on in the scorebook, but only two scored in double figures. After going cold through much of the first half, Cowan had 10 points in the last two quarters finishing with 13 points.
But the night truly belonged to Dawsey, who finished with 32 points in his final game at the Mac gym. As the final seconds ticked away on the game clock, the ball found its way into Dawsey’s hands. He stood underneath the basket, unable to mask the grin that sprouting across his face.
“I was like, ‘Man, my last year, going to State,’” Dawsey said. “I was just real happy, happy for the team, happy we’re going to State.”
The Highlanders (21-2) will find out their quarterfinal opponent on Sunday.