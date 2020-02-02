ARDMORE — After leading by just one point at halftime against Ardmore on Friday, the MacArthur boys erupted for 35 third-quarter points in 101-78 win over the Tigers.
Earl Moseby had 13 of his 23 points in the quarter, hitting three from beyond the 3-point line. Moseby, Arzhonte Dallas and Danquez Dawsey each scored more than 22 points in the offensive explosion.
Mac (13-5) now eagerly awaits its rematch with Lawton High, this time to be played at the Highlanders’ home gym.
The MacArthur girls were less lucky, falling to No. 3 Ardmore, 53-36.