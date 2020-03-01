MACARTHUR 75, EL RENO 50
Boys regional final
EL RENO — Darius Moore 7-0-15, Bigfoot 2-2-7, Gililand 2-1-6, Fasthorse 2-0-5, RomanNose 2-0-4, Nicholson 2-0-4, Hunt 1-1-3, Black 1-0-3, Havern 0-1-1. Totals: 18-5-50.
MACARTHUR — Danquez Dawsey 9-5-28, Arzhonte Dallas 5-6-16, Leontaye McClennon 5-1-13, Earl Moseby 4-2-12, Cowan 1-0-3, Klein 1-0-3. Totals: 25-14-75.
El Reno;6;16;12;16;—;50
Mac;19;22;16;18;—;75
3-point goals: EL RENO — Bigfoot, Black, Moore, Gililand. MACARTHUR — Dawsey 5, Moseby 2, McClennon 2, Cowan, Klein.