ALTUS — The result was expected, the score one-sided.
MacArthur scored early and often against an Altus team still dealing with growing pains, as the Highlanders ran away with a 61-6 win at Hightower Stadium on Friday night.
The Highlanders built a 55-0 lead at halftime behind a potent offense that was nearly impossible to stop on the night. Four of Mac's first five scoring drives were three plays or shorter. Isaiah Gray scored three times in the first 13 minutes, scoring on rushes of 18 and 70 yards, while also taking a screen pass from Gage Graham 58 yards to the house. Graham also threw a 31-yarder down the middle to Montez Edwards for a score. Amarion Hicks, Michael Epps and Nasir Kemper all had touchdown runs.
MacArthur also scored a defensive touchdown on an interception by Johnathan Love.
But for MacArthur, this game was less about padding stars' stats and more about getting through the night without injury and with experience for younger players like quarterback Braden Brown and running back Jeremy Hutchison, who were seeing their first varsity action.
"I thought all of them did a great job, linemen, skill guys, running backs," head coach Brett Manning said. "When you get to a point that you're beating someone like that, you don't want to throw the ball, but the receivers got out and blocked well, too."
On the other sideline, it was yet another loss for first-year head coach Dan Coconnouer and the winless Bulldogs. However, on the night that Altus honored its seniors, one member of the class of 2021 created a special moment. Early in the 4th quarter, senior running back Laethon Patterson scored a touchdown, just the 4th Altus had managed all season. And while that may not have seemed like much at the time, it brought the entire home stands to its feet, revealing to Cocannouer that despite the rough first season, the love and support is still there.
"It tells you how these people feel about their football, they're excited about it," Cocannouer said. "These kids work hard, they work their butts off, they try as hard as they can, and we're very limited on some things as far as what we can do. But him scoring right there, that reaction there, it tells you what great fans we have."
MacArthur (5-2, 3-1 in District 5A-1) is scheduled to play Capitol Hill next week, though the Red Wolves have not played a district game all season. If the game is not played, that would mean the Highlanders' next game would be the season finale at Ardmore. For that reason, regardless of the point differential or opponent, it was crucial to just be able to be on a football field on Friday night.
"Any game you can get in 2020 is good," Manning said.