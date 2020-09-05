It was about as good of a gift as Brett Manning could have asked for.
It was perhaps even sweeter knowing just how close it was to being a nightmarish birthday for the MacArthur head football coach.
About two-and-a-half hours earlier, his team trailed by 13 points to an Eisenhower program that hadn’t claimed a win over the Highlanders since 2010, a fate he had forewarned against during the week.
But behind some second-half adjustments on defense, a wellspring of ball-carriers and an otherworldly performance by senior Nasir Kemper, the Highlanders scored 34 unanswered points en route to a 55-34 victory at Cameron Stadium in Friday’s season opener for each team.
Despite a reduced crowd and the presence of masks both in the stands and on the field, the atmosphere in the stadium was, in many ways, very much the same as it would be for any other game between the two rivals. The students were rowdy, the players were restless and the fans rooted loudly for their respective teams.
But the first half was far from the same as recent battles between the two rivals. Eisenhower, who had lost each of the last six meetings by no fewer than 26 points, played like a team with nothing to lose. While the Mac defense focused on stopping running back TreVaughn Walton, it was gunslinging quarterback Will Trachte who landed haymaker after haymaker, beginning with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Cory McClelland to make the score 7-0. But on the ensuing kickoff, Kemper fielded the ball at his own 8, found a seam and proceeded to outrace everyone to the end zone, tying the game.
On the next drive, Trachte tossed a 37-yarder to McClelland that got them into Mac territory, where the drive seemed to stall after some negative runs. But on 4th-and-22 at the 30, Trachte found Walton on a screen pass, and the junior tailback made his way to the end zone. Trachte and the passing game continued to dazzle, with a 58-yard pass to McClelland setting up an 11-yard Walton TD run. Two plays later, Khalil Ferguson picked off a Gage Graham pass and returned it to the 10. Three plays later, Walton ran it in from a yard out to give the underdogs a 13-point lead, 27-14.
Down 34-21 with under 3 minutes until halftime, the Highlanders began to mount their comeback, as a 30-yard pass from Montez Edwards to Damion Mays was immediately followed by a screen pass from Edwards that Kemper took 21 yards, reversing his field and diving into the end zone to make the score 34-28 with a minute left. And with the knowledge that Mac would receive the second-half kickoff, the writing was on the wall: momentum was wearing green and gold.
The Highlanders opened the second half with a methodical, 12-play drive that covered 77 yards and ended with a touchdown pass from Gage Graham to Marty Perry from 19 yards, and when Jannes Graf’s PAT attempt failed, the score remained tied at 34.
An Ike offense was nearly unstoppable in the first half was punchless in the third quarter, and the next drive ended in a punt that gave Mac great field position. Six plays later, Devin Bush rumbled in for a score. And while the Eagles received outstanding individual efforts from their offensive triumvirate of Trachte, Walton and McClelland, Mac used a stable of weapons to wear down the Ike defense. On the night, seven Highlanders registered a catch and four players rushed for 50 or more yards. With the late summer humidity permeating and cramps mounting, Manning knew it was vital to have fresh bodies.
“It is really good, especially on nights like tonight, where we were struggling with our conditioning,” Manning said. “It’s great to have the number of people we have and the depth that we do.”
On Mac’s first drive of the fourth quarter, a double-pass from running back Michael Epps was picked off by Caiden Smalls, seemingly breathing new life into Ike. However, the Eagles were once again unable to do much offensively. But the ensuing punt proved to be a beauty, being downed at the Mac 1.
After Edwards was able to gain just enough to get out from the end zone, it was time for Mr. Kemper to put the icing on the cake. What was meant to be just a draw up the middle burst wide open, and the senior showed the speed that has earned college attention, outrunning the rest of the defense for his second touchdown of 90-plus yards on the night. Afterward, a clearly exhausted Kemper fell on the grass next to the end zone, where he was soon mobbed by teammates.
The win not only gives Mac a winning start to the season, it allows the team’s coach to add to his list of birthday memories.
“My very first game as head coach against Coweta, that was on my birthday” Manning said. “But this one’s better than that one.”