MacArthur has clinched another playoff berth but it took an amazing effort from its offense, defense and special teams to finally subdue Noble, 59-54, Thursday evening on the Bears' home turf.
"it was a battle all the way," Mac Head Coach Brett Manning said. "It got to the point where they were just going empty and throwing the ball on every down. Their quarterback (Colin Fisher) is an amazing athlete and they have the Harper (Brandon) kid and a several other talented receivers and some good backs. We struggled to cover them but we found a way to pull this one out."
Manning gave Noble's quarterback high praise for his efforts.
"You have to admire their quarterback because he's a great baseball player who may very well get drafted and sign next summer. Despite that opportunity he gets out there and competes and battles and does everything he could to keep them in the game. He played his heart out and you have to respect that about him."
With the Bears coming back time after time, it took a great effort from Mac's offense to counter each Noble score.
Monday Manning was talking about the inability of his offense to produce touchdowns in the red zone but that changed Thursday.
"We get in the red zone nine times against Noble ands kicked one field goal and the rest were touchdowns," Manning said. "Our guys did a great job of coming out and executing like we had talked about. Our line blocked really well and our backs all ran hard and we sustained drives."
In the end the Highlanders were able to save victory when they scored late in the game to go up 59-47, which gave them a cushion that would be needed when Fisher and Harper connected on another TD with 25.7 seconds remaining.
The Bears then tried their fourth onside kick of the game and while they did recover two of the earlier kicks, this time workhorse Jeremy Hutchinson made the recovery and the Highlanders went into the "Victory Formation" to eat up the final few seconds.
Mac will hit the road next week to face Carl Albert in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Titans claimed the title in District 5A-2.
There were several other games involving area teams that we held Thursday to try and avoid the rain, wind and colder weather that moved across the region Friday afternoon.
Lawton High School closed the regular season with a 58-0 victory over Capitol Hill and the Wolverines will be home Friday to host a first-round playoff game in Class 6A(II) against Bartlesville which beat Tahlequah, 28-16, Thursday.
In Class 4A, Cache saw its playoff hopes dashed after Chickasha scored three touchdowns in the final eight minutes of the game to earn a 34-28 victory at Ulrich Stadium. The Bulldogs looked to be on track to beat the Chicks with ease, racing out to a 22-0 lead entering the final minutes of the first half. But Chickasha was able to get good field position after the kickoff following the third TD and the Chicks moved quickly downfield, scoring with three seconds left in the half to pump life into the Chicks.
Down the stretch the Chicks were able to gash the tired Cache defense for several big gainers and while Cache did get a long TD run from Connor Muldowney, the last two Cache possessions failed to produce first downs allowing the Chicks to grab the win and advance to the playoffs.
In Class 3A action, Anadarko and Marlow had opportunities to improve their playoff position but both were unable to pull off upsets against tough opponents.
Marlow had to go against Heritage Hall and the Outlaws were unable to slow the private school program down, falling 31-7. Heritage Hall claimed the title in District 3A-2 while the Outlaws finish third and will have to make a road trip to face Perkins-Tryon next week.
Anadarko came close to getting third in District 3A-1 but Kingfisher was able to hold on for a 27-22 decision. That will send the Warriors to Oklahoma City to face Heritage Hall in the first round of the playoffs next Friday.
Apache completed its 7-0 run through District A-2 with a 56-6 victory over Carnegie and now the Warriors will start preparing for a Class A home playoff game next Friday.
In Class 5A action, El Reno beat Altus, 28-7, and Duncan dumped Ardmore, 35-21.
In Class A, Mangum whipped Snyder, 64-14; Empire edge Hobart, 8-6; and Walters beat Cordell, 76-0.
In eight-man action, Wilson beat Central High, 44-12; and Waurika beat Cyril, 36-8.