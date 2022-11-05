MacArthur has clinched another playoff berth but it took an amazing effort from its offense, defense and special teams to finally subdue Noble, 59-54, Thursday evening on the Bears' home turf.

"it was a battle all the way," Mac Head Coach Brett Manning said. "It got to the point where they were just going empty and throwing the ball on every down. Their quarterback (Colin Fisher) is an amazing athlete and they have the Harper (Brandon) kid and a several other talented receivers and some good backs. We struggled to cover them but we found a way to pull this one out."