For the second time in four days, a team representing one of the Lawton high schools made program history.
With two convincing wins and a coach that was barely mobile enough to be on the sidelines, the MacArthur volleyball team punched its first-ever ticket to the state tournament at its home regional tournament Monday night.
The Highlanders (22-10), who were ranked in the top 10 of the Class 5A polls for most of the season, are on a five-match winning streak in which they’ve dropped just one set.
Although the program has never been to the state tournament, they had been climbing closer and closer to that pedestal each season under head coach Cat Shelton, who had a belief even before the season started that this might be a special year.
“We have, every season, worked to get further in the season,” Shelton said. “We knew there was a change with some of the private schools changing classifications, and so, honestly, we thought this is our season, we are going to get to State.”
Shelton might have had a feeling her team might be here at this point in the season. However, as of a few days ago, it looked like she might not be to make it to regionals with them. Last Wednesday, Shelton’s appendix suddenly burst, and after spending the weekend in the hospital, she was released on Sunday and allowed to be on the sidelines as she watched her team try to make history. It was almost a fitting ending for a season in which Shelton not only coached her team through a pandemic, but also gave birth midseason to a son, Tyson, who has born a month premature.
MacArthur won its first match in convincing fashion, dispatching Altus in straight sets, 25-20, 25-6, 25-9. In the nightcap, the Highlanders faced a tougher task against Santa Fe South. Carmen Torres delivered two kills to help put Mac up by 5 at one point, but Santa Fe South kept it close, tying the game at 20-20. But a couple of unforced errors by SFS and a massive spike by freshman Bailey Lowder helped seal a 25-20 win for Mac.
In the second set, it was Mac’s turn to come back from an early deficit. The Saints built a 12-4 lead but the Highlanders clawed back and two consecutive aces by Yadialis Santiago made it just a one-point SFS lead at 15-14. Mac eventually tied it up at 21 and the game eventually went into tie-break, where a soft hit from the lower palm of 14 found the floor and ended the set at 27-25.
The third set appeared to be a rout, with Mac staking claim to a large lead. Santa Fe South clawed back to cut the lead, but MacArthur closed it out, 25-17.
Led by a group of veterans like Alayna Vines, Carmen Torres, Tamera Thomas, Valencia Foster and Katie Smith, as well as freshmen like Lowder and Mariah Gaede, the team has a balance and a chemistry that all great teams have. They play for each other, but more importantly, they’re playing for their coach.
“She’s put so much into us and as you see, she comes even when she’s not supposed to be here,” Thomas, a senior, said. “She keeps putting work in, making sure we’re giving our best, so we’d love to give our best for her.”