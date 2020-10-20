SHAWNEE — MacArthur won the first set of its Class 5A state quarterfinal match against Mount St. Mary on Monday.
After that, there was no more good news to be found, as the Highlanders dropped the next three sets to the Rockets to see their state tournament trip end abruptly at Shawnee High School.
The No. 7 Highlanders, in the tournament for the 2nd time in school history, played with no fear or apprehension in the first set against the No. 2 team in Class 5A. Mac played free and loose, winning the first set 25-19.
“We came out with a very aggressive, determined mindset,” MacArthur coach Cat Shelton said. “We were excited to be there and eager to prove why we were there.”
The Rockets responded well in the second set, dominating Mac at times, en route to a 25-15 win.
Despite being tied at a set apiece, momentum certainly seemed to be in MSM’s corner. Even as they played the Rockets to a close 3rd set, MacArthur still didn’t look or feel like the same team that opened the match.
“I honestly just think that after that 2nd set, we didn’t get back to the same energy level we had in the first set,” Shelton said. “We were able to get it back some in set 3 but we were never really able to get back to that mental toughness we had. Honestly, we had just gotten ourselves in too much of a hole.”
Mac lost that set by 4 and ran out of gas in the final set, 25-13. The Highlanders end their season with a record of 22-11.
Despite the obvious disappointment, Shelton knows her team is young, returning all but three players. She also knows the experience her team gained this season is invaluable as it pertains to setting a standard for the program.
“Of course, we’re all disappointed, frustrated. I told the girls, ‘Feel all those things. Feel those things and remember them, and know that we can return back here,’” Shelton said. “Knowing the level of competition and level of play we are capable of just really makes us more determined and wanting to fight next season.”