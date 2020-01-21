All three city schools will be in action Tuesday, and all three will be playing in Lawton.
Lawton High and MacArthur are the only city rivals who have not played one another this season. That changes tonight at Wolverine Gym as the girls game starts at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow. The boys game could provide some fireworks, as both teams come in ranked eighth in their respective classifications. Adding to the drama is Lawton High guard Sep Reese playing against his former school and coach. The girls game features a Mac team coming off of a disappointing loss to Duncan and a Wolverine squad seeking its first win since just after Christmas.
On the west side of town, the Eisenhower Eagles host Choctaw, also beginning at 6 p.m. The girls game promises to be a showdown of state tournament hopefuls as the unbeaten Yellowjackets, ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, enter the Eagles Nest to face the No. 6 team in Class 5A. Meanwhile, in the boys game, Ike coach Wade Wallace still seeks his first home win as Eagles head coach.