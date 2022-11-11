Fans have long enjoyed the high school football playoffs because everything is elevated including the atmosphere as the realization becomes clear; the winners advance and the losers will see their seasons come to an end.
The great thing is that with that elevated excitement level fans even turn it up a notch and regardless of where games are being played, expect large crowds and plenty of great football action.
Two local teams are left to battle for the gold ball in the state’s two largest classes with Lawton High School hosting Bartlesville in a Class 6AII matchup and MacArthur visiting Carl Albert in a Class 5A encounter. Both games will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
Elgin will also be at home Friday, hosting Guthrie in a Class 5A playoff game at 7 p.m.
Here is a look at all three games:
MacArthur at Carl Albert
These two schools have long been among the best football programs in the state and they have met often in the playoffs over the past couple of decades.
“They are a good team with a talented back (Caden Davis) and a fast quarterback (Reed DeQuasie),” Mac Head Coach Brett Manning said. “We are going to have to tackle well and tackle low. And our gap integrity is going to be critical. They are going to run the football most of the time and throw maybe between 20 and 25 percent of the time; basically, about the same as we throw it.”
Manning said another talented CA player is Tashawn James.
“One oi their best defenders is their safety (James),” Manning said. “He is also a good receiver and he is also a threat on returns. They like to get the ball into his hands as much as possible. They run some screens but they also will try to throw over the top on you.”
The Titans have other similarities to the Highlanders.
“They have good depth but they have five or six guys who are going both ways, which is about what we have playing on both sides,” Manning said. “They are well coached and just don’t make many mistakes. We need to keep our offensive on the field and when we get in the red zone we need to score touchdowns.”
The Titans have numerous coaches with Lawton backgrounds. Clarence Madden, Ryan Whiteley, John Herbert and Boone Copeland are all members of the CA coaching staff with Herbert serving as the defensive coordinator.
Bartlesville vs. Lawton High
Fans should not put much stock into the records in this game because while the Bruins are 4-6 overall, they have played a tough schedule.
“They are 4-6 but included in that are district losses to Stillwater, Muskogee and Sand Springs,” LHS Head Coach Ryan Breeze said. “Stillwater is ranked No. 1 and Muskogee is ranked third or fourth and Sand Springs is a good team as well so they’ve definitely played some good teams.”
Breeze said the offense is built around running back P.J. Wallace who carried the ball 34 times for 220 yards in a victory over Tahlequah that gave the Bruins a playoff berth.
“Their running back is really good,” Breeze said. “They haven’t lost when he’s rushed for more than 130 yards. He mostly runs between the tackles. Their quarterback is pretty good as well and while they don’t throw a great deal when they do it’s mostly slow screens and wheel routes.
“They do have a really good wide receiver (Austin Zink) who is also a threat as a punt returner. We are going to have to tackle well on defense and make sure to keep the pressure on their quarterback. We can’t just let him sit back there and wait for plays to develop. We have to have a good pass rush when they do want to throw it.”
On offense the Wolverines need to keep things going like they have in several recent games.
“We just have to keep moving forward and not have penalties that put us behind the chains,” Breeze said. “We can’t get careless with the ball and have turnovers.”
While the playoffs are a reward for a good season, it also helps for the future.
“Getting to the playoffs is a great thing because it gives your young players another week of practice and confidence going into the off-season program,” he said. “That’s been the goal for years; practice on Thanksgiving Day. That’s long been a sign of success.”
Guthrie at Elgin
The Bluejays come in with the same 8-2 record that the Owls have posted and the big question being asked is which 5A district is tougher, 5A-1 with MacArthur, Elgin and Midwest City, or 5A-2 with McGuinness, Carl Albert, Del City and Guthrie.
Elgin coach Chalmer Wyatt isn’t sure of the answer but he is sure about one thing and that’s the quality of the Guthrie defense.
“They are probably the best defensive team we’ve faced,” Wyatt said. “They run a 5-2 and they play mostly man coverage behind. I’ve watched a good deal of video and they just don’t miss tackles. I think I’ve only seen a handful of missed tackles.”
The Bluejays are also fairly simple on offense as well.
“They will line up and run right at you,” Wyatt said. “They want to make you shift and then just run right at you. It’s old-school football. They lean on their offensive line and just play physical football.”
While the offense is simple, the players are far from average.
“They are really disciplined in how they do things,” Wyatt said. “Their running back (Isaiah Hammons) is pretty good and the quarterback (Hayden Calvert) is a gamer. I also like their fullback; they will pull him and use him to lead the counter. He’s is just a big, strong kid who is a great blocker.”