On target

MacArthur quarterback Gage Graham fires a pass during the Highlanders’ game against Lawton High earlier this season. Graham and the Highlanders visit Carl Albert tonight for their Class 5A playoff opener. LHS hosts Bartlesville tonight at Cameron Stadium in the first round of the Class 6AII playoffs.

 Photo by Steve Miller

Fans have long enjoyed the high school football playoffs because everything is elevated including the atmosphere as the realization becomes clear; the winners advance and the losers will see their seasons come to an end.

The great thing is that with that elevated excitement level fans even turn it up a notch and regardless of where games are being played, expect large crowds and plenty of great football action.

