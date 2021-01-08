ANADARKO — There were far fewer fans than usual, but there was still basketball being played at Warrior Fieldhouse on Thursday, just as it’s been for decades, and many familiar local names got off to strong starts at the annual MidFirst Warrior Classic hosted by Anadarko.
Both the boys and girls basketball teams from MacArthur got wins in the first day of games, with the Mac girls turning the offense on in the second half to dispatch Guymon 60-41, while the Mac boys coasted past Capitol Hill in a 100-38 blowout. Mac will face the Cache boys, who used the 3-ball and their usual stifling defense to muzzle Chickasha in a 51-28 victory. The Anadarko girls rolled past Capitol Hill 76-11, earning the hosts a semifinal date with El Reno, a program that had qualified for three consecutive Class 5A state tournaments prior to last year.
Meanwhile, the Cache girls lost to El Reno, 64-34, and will play in the consolation bracket against Capitol Hill at 1 p.m. today. The Anadarko boys were playing Millwood in the final game of the night, but the game was still ongoing at press time.
Mac girls get back in win column
After his team’s 24-point home loss to Piedmont on Tuesday, MacArthur girls head coach Otis Gentry felt it was important for his team to start hot on Thursday to get the bad vibes out of its system.
And while senior guard McKenzie Washington certainly started hot, scoring 10 of her team’s 14 points in the first quarter, the Highlanders still let Guymon hang around, leading the Panhandle school by six at halftime.
But what Mac lacked in offensive rhythm in the first half, they certainly made up for in the remaining two quarters. After no 3-pointers through three quarters, Mac got long balls from Natalie Smith and Nadia Smith. And while Washington led all scorers with 17 points, three of her teammates, Natalie Smith, Naomi Smith and Tajanah Mardenborough, joined her in the double-figures club, while Tamera Thomas helped lead the defensive charge with constant pressure.
“Our defense is what makes us play better,” Gentry said. “You can’t win without playing good defense. Our goal is full-court pressure, make them work harder and by the time you get to the 4th quarter, the stronger team should prevail.”
Mac (5-3, No. 5 in Class 5A) will face Millwood, the No. 5 team in Class 3A, and a narrow winner over Chickasha on Thursday. The other semifinal pits Anadarko, the No. 3 team in Class 4A, against El Reno, who Mac defeated on the Indians’ home floor in the regionals last year. The high quality of competition at the tournament is something Gentry relishes.
“What it does is it helps strengthens us, especially for the area and regionals. By then, you really want to be clicking as a team,” he said.
That semifinal is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Youngsters get experience as Highlanders romp into semis
While some might enjoy an easy victory, MacArthur boys coach Marco Gagliardi said games like Tuesday’s aren’t necessarily all that fun. Unlike football, a basketball team with a massive lead — like the 55-19 one Mac held against Capitol Hill after two quarters Tuesday — can’t exactly speed the game up by running the ball until the clock runs out or until the defense forces a stop, punt or turnover.
However, despite much of the game being strictly a formality, Gagliardi was able to get younger and more inexperienced players some quality time. Senior AJ Hamilton scored six points, while Fontane Mollet had a bucket and fellow sophomore Anthony Smith and freshman Jalen Wallace saw plenty of playing time in the second half as well. Gagliardi said it’s vital, especially in a season when games aren’t always a given, to get all his players as much playing time as possible.
“It’s big for later in the year, it’s big for next year. Any time you get a chance to get young guys some playing time, it’s nice,” Gagliardi said. “You don’t want big blowout games a lot, but they can be beneficial if you approach them right.”
Of course, there were the usual suspects as well. Danquez Dawsey had 29 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers. Arzhonte Dallas had 23, including 17 in the second half, while Marty Perry had 16 points.
The Highlanders (6-2, No. 2 in Class 5A) now face Cache, who has held its past five opponents to 26.8 points per game. Knowing that Cache and head coach Miles Thompson will likely want the game played closer to the 50s than the 80s, Gagliardi said his team will need to set the tone both offensively and defensively.
“We have to pressure them. We have to make sure we dictate the tempo by using pressure. No matter the situation, pressure will speed people up,” Gagliardi said. “But Thompson does a good job. They’re going to try to get easy baskets and make us work for it. What we have to do is make sure we play good defense and when we do get the ball, make our shots. We’ve got to be patient, play MacArthur basketball.”
The semifinal between MacArthur and Cache is set for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
Cache boys bounce back, stifle Chickasha
The Cache boys, still smarting from a loss to rival Elgin the other night, used their defense to smother conference rival Chickasha. It was the fourth time in the past five games that the Bulldogs have held their opponent to less than 30 points. Offensively, Keegan Fink and Justin Cotton each chipped in with 17 points, each hitting three 3-pointers on the night.
Cache (4-3) will now face the high-scoring Highlanders of MacArthur, knowing it will be a challenge unlike any they’ve faced this season.
“We’re just going to have to go out and take care of the basketball,” Cache boys coach Miles Thompson said. “They’re really good, they’re a really tough matchup. We’re going to try to limit them as much as we can, but they’re gonna score their points because they’re very talented.”
Zinn happy to still have tourney; ‘Darko girls smother Red Wolves
While there may not be much to say after a 76-11 victory, Anadarko coach Jeff Zinn was just happy his team was getting to play in their friendly confines at all. It wasn’t too long ago that many doubted whether a basketball season would happen. And Zinn personally was wary of tournaments like the two the Warriors host each January (the MidFirst and the Caddo County Tournament).
“Before the season started, I thought tournaments in general were a bad idea,” Zinn said. “But I couldn’t find games without tournaments, so it was important for us to have a tournament so we could get three games in.”
After seeing his entire team quarantined at one time, Zinn was just happy to have most of his squad healthy and available on Tuesday.
“The toughest thing right now is everybody is navigating through inconsistency,” Zinn said. “We prepared in November, had three scrimmages in early November. Then we get ready for Thanksgiving break and we have four (players) that get it and it quarantined all the players we had healthy as well for 14 days, so that first tournament we were in, our shape was not great.”
On Tuesday, the Warriors appeared to be in more classic form, forcing turnover after turnover in the first half. Kaylee Borden had 8 points in the first quarter alone, many of them coming on fast breaks started by steals. Lexi Foreman had 13 points on the night, while Chloe Cantrell and Brylon Trescott each had 11.
The Warriors (5-2) face El Reno at 4 p.m. today.