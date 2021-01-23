NEWCASTLE — The MacArthur boys and girls basketball teams advanced to the championship games of the Otho "Sweet Pea" Curtis Invitational in Newcastle on Friday night with convincing semifinal wins, both over Christian Heritage Academy.
The MacArthur boys got 23 points from Danquez Dawsey and 17 from Arzhonte Dallas as the Highlanders pulled away from the Crusaders 71-48 after leading by 9 at halftime.
MacArthur (13-2) faces Classen SAS, a winner over Newcastle in the other semifinal.
The Mac girls cruised past Christian Heritage 62-28 to set up yet another top-10 Class 5A matchup with Piedmont, whom the Highlanders have gone 1-1 against in two prior meetings this year. MacArthur (12-4) lost to the Wildcats by 24 on Jan. 5.
Fort Cobb, Cyril renew boys rivalry
ANADARKO — It will once again be Fort Cobb-Broxton and Cyril for the boys championship at the Caddo County Tournament, but it wasn't easy.
The Mustangs (9-0), ranked No. 1 in Class A, faced a scare from Mountain View-Gotebo in Friday's semifinal, pulling away 46-33. Meanwhile, Cyril (11-3), who is now in Class B, needed 27 points from Hayden Big Soldier to get past a tough Carnegie squad, 72-66.
Their title game will tip off just before 7 p.m., or whenever after the girls title game ends. Lookeba-Sickles (10-2), the No. 4 team in Class B girls, topped Carngie by 14 in Thursday's semis, and will face Binger-Oney (11-3), who outlasted Cyril 53-44. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Warrior Fieldhouse in Anadarko.