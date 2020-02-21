It might sound a bit strange but the loudest cheer at Thursday’s Eisenhower-MacArthur basketball doubleheader came in the final seconds of the boys game as reserve guard Cody Cabelka drilled a long-range shot as the buzzer sounded.
The significance; it gave the Highlanders a 100-69 victory and capped a big night for the Mac boys.
Earlier in that game Danquez Dawsey hit a floater with just over four minutes remaining to give him 42 points for the night put him into the 1,000-point club. The game was stopped and Mac coach Marco Gagliardi presented his plaque.
At that time there was little suspense as the Highlanders had the game well in check and the only thing in doubt was could the reserves get them the final 10 points to the century mark.
They did it but just barely.
The girls game was much more competitive, however, it sure didn’t start that way as Mac jumped out to 19-4 command early, using pressure defense to cause problems for the Ike girls.
But Ike came storming back and made it a game, before running out of time at the end in as Mac held on for a 64-54 victory.
Now both Mac teams have to get rested up for a quick turnaround tonight when Ardmore comes to the Mac Gym for Senior Night.
“Ardmore boys are not what they used to be but we still have to play well,” Gagliardi said. “We can’t start looking past anyone. We want to play well and that starts with the next game.”
While is home to host Ardmore, Ike’s teams face a tough road trip to Choctaw.
Mac boys in total control
Dawsey put on show as he sank long-range bombs, slinked inside with nifty moves for layups and pounded the boards to do much of his damage.
“That was a great effort tonight by the guys,” Gagliardi said. “It was nice to see Danquez get the 42 he needed to break 1,000 and then to get 100 there at the end was nice to see from the younger guys.”
Dawsey wasn’t the only player to do damage offensively as the Highlanders took turns scoring, which hasn’t been a problem most of the season.
“Our problem isn’t offense; these guys can all shoot the basketball,” Gagliardi said. “This is a really versatile bunch that can do many things offensively. When we really play well is when we get after it on defense. If we play solid defense, we can play with a lot of teams in 5A.”
Ike stayed close in the early going as Diego Toca had some big buckets but the Highlanders went from a 10-8 lead to 24-13 command at the end of the first quarter.
From there things just got worse and the Eagles were unable to make many shots and they turned the ball over too many times.
The halftime lead wound up showing Mac in front 47-33 and you could hear the Mac student body already talking about the possibility of making 100 a reality with 16 minutes remaining as the students sensed a special night.
Girls game real dandy
Mac girls came out executing the game plan just like it was drawn up and it took Ike some time to settle in.
“We wanted to put pressure on their guards; that was our gameplan,” Mac coach Otis Gentry said. “We wanted to double Mikaela (Hall) in the middle and then try and disrupt their guards and that worked just like we hoped.”
But Ike coach Daniel Wall was proud that his girls settled down and came roaring back.
“I think we were down 19-2 or something like that. so we went to our press and started making them give up the ball,” Wall said. “I was super proud of the way my girls fought all night. The one thing we didn’t do well was shoot the ball from long range.
“I think we wound up hitting 2 of 18 or something like that. But we did give ourselves a chance.”
In fact, Ike had cut the Mac lead to just four at 52-48 when Naomi Smith hit a pair of free throws with 3:42 remaining.
On the next possession, there was a wild scramble right in front of the Mac bench and while Wall thought his player was fouled, the call was that his player knocked the ball out of bounds, giving Mac possession.
Mac was still up six, 56-50, with 1:19 remaining after a Smith bucket gave Ike some new life but Mac went right inside and Natalie Smith was fouled and sank two huge free throws to pretty much salt it away.
“There late we wanted to keep going to the rim and trying to catch them napping,” Gentry said. “They may have thought we’d run some clock but we want to be aggressive there and it worked out.”