In the final home game for three seniors, MacArthur shut out Ardmore behind a strong pitching performance by Karly Harris to earn a 4-0 district win Tuesday.
The win secured a fourth-place finish in District 5A-1 for the Highlanders at 7-7. And while that won’t be good enough to earn a home regional, the victory was still a welcome sight in what has been a tumultuous season for the green and gold.
On top of early-season games having to be rescheduled due to COVID-19, Mac dealt with a mid-season coaching change when Laura Renneker stepped down last week.
But on Tuesday, it was nothing but positive vibes at MacArthur. It was especially a happy evening for senior second baseman Kennedy Fisher. Playing her final home game, Fisher had singles in the 2nd and 3rd innings. Runs were hard to come by at first though, as Fisher didn’t score in either instance and was left stranded on third to end the 2nd.
But Mac broke the scoreless duel in the 3rd when freshman catcher Danielle Powell drove in Harris, who had started the inning with a walk. Mac added another tally the following inning when Addison Wattenbarger was able to advance home on a poor throw trying to get her out at 3rd after a fielder’s choice.
The Highlanders tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the 6th on a sacrifice bunt by Harris and on a ground-out fielder’s choice.
Along with Fisher, Abby Albert and Kaegan Christian also played their final home games.
MacArthur (12-11, 7-7) is now scheduled to finish the season against a trio of Class 4A teams over the course of the next week, beginning with a trip to Newcastle on Thursday.