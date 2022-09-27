Since offensive linemen need to be a cohesive unit to allow the unit to function right, it made sense to talk with MacArthur’s pair of senior guards at the same time and like most offensive linemen, they were entertaining.
Jaylon Birchfield is the right guard in MacArthur’s offense and Kareem Zeigler is on the left, but they almost seem to be able to end sentences for each other. In other words, these two are both strong students and that seems to carry over to their football skills.
It was Zeigler and Head Coach Brett Manning who made sure that the first order of business was to hear all about why they call Birchfield “Ice Cream.”
“I actually gave it to myself,” Birchfield said. “I was playing 5th-grade football for Almor West and I sacked their quarterback and he came up with a bloody nose. For some reason I just screamed ‘Ice Cream’ and it stuck.”
There is more to the story, though. One of the things we regularly try to do is find out the eating habits of high school players and as one might expect, Birchfield’s nickname actually fits.
When asked what type of meal he would eat with $100, it was a surprising answer.
“I’d go buy $100 worth of ice cream and eat some of it and put the rest in the freezer,” he said with a big smile. “I just love the stuff.”
Recently that ice cream probably came in handy as temperatures have been at near-record levels throughout September but the hard work had to continue.
“The toughest thing to learn is the footwork for an offensive lineman,” Birchfield said. “I’m not super strong but I’ve tried to absorb everything I could from the coaches and from (Caden) Tahbonemah who has been a starter for longer. My favorite play is what we call Chevy and on that I have to pull and find the first off-color uniform and get him blocked.”
Is he good at that style of attack?
“Yes, I had eight pancake blocks last week, which is pretty good,” he said. “We did have some penalties early but we got things going in the second half against Duncan.”
When it comes to the classroom Birchfield loves trigonometry and is an honor student.
“I want to go to college to play football or just on an academic scholarship,” he said. “My goal is to get a degree in mechanical engineering and try and find a good career in robotics.”
Zeigler came via U.S. Army
Like so many young peoples, their lives are often determined by where the United States Army sends their parent, or parents.
“I came to Lawton in the second grade from El Paso and Fort Bliss,” he said. “My mom and dad were both in the Army at one point but mom retired to take care of us. They taught us a great deal about how to act and how to become good students.”
Zeigler is a two-year start at left guard where he learned from teammates as well as the coaching staff.
“I was beside Logan Vernon last season and he really helped me a great deal,” Zeigler said. “The best asset to have is good technique. I am not the strongest lineman, but I’ve learned good footwork from the coaches and I use my quickness and technique to get the job done.”
Zeigler is not ready to stock up on ice cream but rather he loves meals cooked by family friend Miss Na Na.
“She is a good friend and she is an amazing cook,” he said. “She does smoked ribs and something called birria tacos. Those are really good. But I also eat a good deal of fruit like apples and oranges to try and eat some healthy foods.”
One thing that Mac has done better than most teams this season has been to avoid cramps.
“It all started in June when Coach (T.J.) Fialoa got us together and we conditioned under a program that is used by the (New England) Patriots,” Zeigler said.
As far as his favorite class, he loves math as well but he still is figuring out his future. For now he’s all about winning football games.
“We know Altus is not as good as some teams we’ve faced but we can’t overlook anyone,” Zeigler said. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves.”