ARDMORE — MacArthur knew the math going into Friday night's game at Noble Stadium. The Highlanders knew they needed to win by at least a touchdown to secure the 2-seed for the playoffs.
And although they may have danced with disaster early Friday night, Mac scored 30 straight points to beat Ardmore 37-22.
MacArthur fell in an early 14-0 hole as the Tigers scored on their first two offensive plays.
But the Highlanders kept calm and clawed back with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Gage Graham to Montez Edwards that cut the lead in half. About midway through the second quarter, Isaiah Gray took off for a 79-yard run to pay dirt, evening up the score. After tacking on 2 points via a safety, Mac struck again with 1:27 to go in the half when Nasir Kemper ran 32 yards for the score, making the halftime score 23-14.
Gray added a touchdown run from 16 yards out in the third. But once Cal Swanson's touchdown run and Donald May's two-point conversion cut the lead to 8 in the 4th, MacArthur fans could feel the sweat beads begin to form. But Devin Bush closed the door on a comeback attempt with a rugged, 28-yard run for the touchdown with 2:32 left in the contest.
MacArthur (6-2, 4-1 District 5A-1) will likely draw Guymon in the first round of the playoffs.