There had been a good deal of talk about the season opener between Eisenhower and Ardmore and the game had plenty of excitement but in the end the Eagles were just not able to stop the Tigers’ Flexbone offense.
The Tigers scored on their first two possessions of the second half to rally from a 13-7 halftime deficit to take a 21-13 lead that they would not relinquish down the stretch.
Meanwhile at Taft Stadium MacArthur got off to a good start on the season, beating outmatched John Marshall, 43-18.
All three Lawton teams will be in action this week with Lawton High hosting Duncan on Thursday and then Ike and Mac meeting in the first city rivalry game of the season Friday at Cameron Stadium. Both city games will begin at 7 p.m.
Javon Harris has seen the ups and downs of football many times and he knows building a strong program at Eisenhower won’t happen in one game.
“I wish we had gotten to have that second scrimmage, because with so many young guys that would have been helpful,” he said. “But we knew this Ardmore team was going to be a challenge with that new quarterback. He’s 6-3, 190 and has already committed to Illinois. Our guys handled their assignments pretty well on defense but with that Flexbone and spread, it just takes one mistake to hurt your chances.”
And that is just what happened after Ike had scored on a nice drive to get within a touchdown at 27-20 with 3:58 remaining. That Ike score came on a nice 14-yard touchdown run by Aliifaatui Faoa-Danielson.
That got the Eagles fired up but just seconds later Ardmore’s CJ Williams broke on a 67-yard TD scamper to end any thoughts of an Ike comeback.
“It was just what we had talked about,” Harris said. “We just had a busted assignment and that’s all it took. Against their offense, each defender must do their job. What happened, one of our guys saw that the other one wasn’t in position to make the tackle and he tried to help out but instead it just opened things up for their back. But give Ardmore some credit, they changed some stuff up at halftime and it bothered us some.”
Where the game probably got away from the Eagles was early in the third quarter.
“We were getting the second-half kickoff but we fumbled it and they recovered at the 25-yard-line,” Harris said. “We had taken the lead right before halftime and had the momentum but that fumble gave them a great chance to score and they did.”
Ike built its halftime lead on a 7-yard Zaire Walton touchdown run and just seconds later Jermaine Veu made a nice interception and returned it for a touchdown to put the Eagles in front and give them a chance to expand the lead but the the special teams mistake proved costly.
Mac gets good report card
Brett Manning has seen more than his share of games where the Highlanders were just more athletically gifted than the opponent and Friday night that was the case against John Marshall.
“What we strive for in those situations is execution and ball security,” Manning said. “We had no turnovers; we never put the ball on the ground. The only issue we had was it got a little sloppy in the second half with penalties and we have to clean those things up.”
Manning was pleased with the offensive effort, especially the play of quarterback Gage Graham.
“He had one of his best games, hitting 9 of 12 passes for two touchdowns,” Manning said. “And the passes that didn’t connect, one was dropped by a receiver and the other one was on the money too. I also thought all our backs ran well, especially Mason Diaz who probably had the best outing for us.”
Defensively Manning was very pleased as well.
“Our secondary really played well with three interceptions and we had a fourth called back,” he said. “For the most part we handled their running game but they did get a few things going and got some points on the board. But overall I was happy. And our conditioning looked good. They were have trouble with cramps but our guys handled it well.”