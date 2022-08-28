Ike on the move

Eisenhower running back Ra’shard Ellzey finds some running room during the first half of Friday’s season-opening game at Ardmore. The Eagles under first-year head coach Javon Harris fought until the end but came up on the short end of a 33-20 score.

 Courtesy/The Daily Ardmoriette

There had been a good deal of talk about the season opener between Eisenhower and Ardmore and the game had plenty of excitement but in the end the Eagles were just not able to stop the Tigers’ Flexbone offense.

The Tigers scored on their first two possessions of the second half to rally from a 13-7 halftime deficit to take a 21-13 lead that they would not relinquish down the stretch.

