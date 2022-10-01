On Friday at Cameron Stadium, MacArthur had little trouble taking down tAltus, 54-0, in a District 5A-1 matchup.
the Highlanders, who are now 4-1 on the season, had Altus outmatched on both sides of the ball from the opening whistle. The Bulldogs were unable to find a way to gain any yards on the Mac defense all night and could not figure out how to stop the rushing attack of the Highlanders.
Mac had an opportunity with the ball first, wasting little time scoring on an eight-yard touchdown rush by Junior running back Jeremy Hutchison. Afterwards Mac would have a successful two point try putting them up 8-0 just two minutes into the game.
The ensuing Bulldogs' drive would lead to a failed fake punt attempt on fourth causing a turnover on downs and a 20 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gage Graham to make the lead, 15-0.
The high-powered Mac offense did not wait long to score again as it quickly forced another three and out and the Highlanders found themselves in the end zone when Graham secured his second passing score of the night with a 15-yard strike to Boux DeLong. Another successful two-point try for Mac and a 61-yard touchdown run from Marquis Harris in the closings seconds of the first quarter put the Highlanders on top 30-0.
In the first minute of the second quarter the MacArthur defense snatched a fumble recovery off of the Bulldogs offense at the Altus 28-yard line. The drive would stall out for the Mac offense though, settling for a short field goal try that was shanked wide left.
Mac would not be stopped for long however, on the next drive the Highlanders were able to find paydirt again when Hutchinson broke away for his second rushing touchdown of the night. One more short touchdown run by Mac running back Mason Diaz brought the game to halftime with MacArthur holding a commanding 44-0 lead.
The second half of this game brought a lot less scoring than the first as the only score of the third quarter came on a late 19-yard Mac field goal to make it a 47-0 game going into the fourth.
One more big touchdown from MacArthur on a 49 yard throw by backup QB Dane Edwards to Carson Chambers would seal the deal for the Highlanders completing the shut out over Altus.
After the game MacArthur Head Coach Brett Manning praised the play of his defenses and the ability his squad showed to stay consistent on both sides of the ball.
"I'm really proud of our defense tonight," Manning said. "Going against that Flexbone offense is not an easy task, and them being able to learn that game plan and then come out here and execute it made me really proud."
Next week the Highlanders will be visiting Ardmore which is now 2-3 after being overwhelmed by Elgin, 35-0, Friday in Elgin.