Heading for six

MacArthur's Jeremy Hutchinson races down the sideline before lunging for the pylon to score MacArthur's first touchdown in a shutout win over Altus Friday at Cameron Stadium.

 Kenton Means/LPS

On Friday at Cameron Stadium, MacArthur had little trouble taking down tAltus, 54-0, in a District 5A-1 matchup.

the Highlanders, who are now 4-1 on the season, had Altus outmatched on both sides of the ball from the opening whistle. The Bulldogs were unable to find a way to gain any yards on the Mac defense all night and could not figure out how to stop the rushing attack of the Highlanders.