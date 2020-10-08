New kicker
MacArthur got a pleasant surprise last year with the addition of Jannes Graf, a soccer player-turned-placekicker who landed in Lawton because his father, a member of the German army, was stationed at Fort Sill. The arrangement was supposed to be temporary, with the Grafs set to head back to Germany this past spring. However, due to the travel restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, that did not happen.
So Jannes again started the season as the kicker for Mac, until a couple of weeks ago. That plunged Johnathan Love into kicking duties, in addition to his responsibilities as a defensive player.
“He’s done a really good job,” head coach Brett Manning said. “He’s worked his way onto the field a little bit on defense and has assumed some our kicking responsibilities so he’s done a really good job.”
Trying to travel by air
MacArthur and El Reno had engaged in some shootouts in 2017 in ‘18. However, the past two meetings at Cameron Stadium have been anything but, with the winner scoring 14 and 20 points, respectively.
In Friday’s case, Manning said he believed his defense contained Dorian Plumley, the Indians’ star quarterback, well enough to win the game for much of the contest. However, it was the inability to move the ball downfield through the air that truly might have cost the Highlanders.
“It’s really hard to put much of the fault on defense. Offensively, our inability to throw the ball has been something that’s really hurting us,” Manning said. “If we have one negative play or if we have a penalty, those are pretty much drive-killers.”
Considering Mac had 130 penalty yards and just 48 passing yards on Friday, it was hard for the offense to get much going outside of a few chunk plays by Isaiah Gray and Nasir Kemper. In the second half, Manning switched quarterbacks, replacing Gage Graham with Montez Edwards, but with little difference in results.
“I felt like we needed a little spark, and Montez is good at sparks,” Manning said after the game.
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush