Improvements since LHS loss
When a team suffers a deflating loss like the one MacArthur had against Lawton High in Week 2, it can often require the players and coaching staff to examine how they handle the little things.
For MacArthur head coach Brett Manning, that “little thing” has been the rhythm and pace of practice. As a team that likes to go up-tempo on offense, conditioning is important, but so is establishing a routine, something the Highlanders have done a better job of in the weeks since.
“The pace of practice, the tempo of practice is something we put a big emphasis on after our Lawton High game,” Manning said. “To me, when you’re practicing fast, you’re hustling up, that kind of breeds a kind of better attitude. I think that’s been a big part of our emphasis the last several weeks, especially on the offensive side of the ball.”
Budding rivalry
With last week’s game against longtime rival Duncan canceled, Manning and many of his coaches headed to El Reno last Friday night to watch their upcoming opponent, El Reno, a team with whom MacArthur has engaged in some memorable clashes over the past three seasons.
“We’ve had some good games with them the last several years,” Manning said.
{span}In 2017, Mac quarterback Racer Felter had 551 total yards and the Highlanders as team had a school record of 826 yards of offense in a wild 64-35 win.{/span} In 2018, El Reno quarterback Dorian Plumley put on a show, running for 375 yards in a 53-42 Indians win that kept the Highlanders out of the postseason for the first time since 2001. Last year, Mac hosted El Reno on the final weekend of the season, knowing they needed a win and some help to make the playoffs. Despite being heavy underdogs, the Highlanders pulled off a 14-7 upset. And even though they didn’t end up making the playoffs, it was still a pleasant way to cap a season.
El Reno comes in at 2-2, with the two losses coming in games that Plumley, now a senior, missed. With him back in the lineup, the Indians thrashed defending district champion Noble last week, 37-0.
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush