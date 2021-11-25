Thanksgiving is a time to get together with family or friends and celebrate the many great moments and blessings you’ve shared over the years.
OK, granted, there is plenty of good conversation, but you also eat more great food than you should and then are miserable watching the football offerings on television.
While this writer will be doing those very things today, it’s also a time for remembering the amazing moments in life. And in this job, there are so many it’s hard to recall them all.
In a fruitless effort, yours truly once tried to count how many high school football games I’ve staffed during these 49 prep football seasons at The Lawton Constitution but while I gave up on actually counting, my best guess is about 550 games.
However, when people ask me to talk about my “greatest” memories out of that total, there is no doubt what stands out as No. 1. MacArthur’s 50-49 overtime victory over McAlester in the 2014 Class 5A state semifinals rises above all the others, and that’s saying something.
Ironically, that will once again be the pairing for the 2021 Class 5A semifinals Friday in Noble at 7 p.m. And just like on that night, we expect a huge following of Mac fans to be on hand even though that facility is just not big enough to handle the crowd that will show up and be loud.
What made that victory so amazing was that on that cold, blustery night at Bill Jensen Stadium in Choctaw, Mac’s defense gave up 395 yards rushing to the Buffs’ quarterback Dalton Wood, a total that included a 99-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter.
Several times Mac found itself down by two touchdowns but the Highlanders just kept coming back, time after time. Slowly the defense started getting Wood down more often, giving the Mac offense a chance to respond.
“These guys just never quit loving each other and pumping each other up,” Mac head coach Brett Manning said after the game. “That love for each other allowed them to rally together even when things were bleak and find a way to make a few plays.”
The biggest defensive stand came inside the final 3 minutes when Mac’s defense stopped the 6-4, 250-pound Wood on three straight plays at the Highlanders’ 3-yard-line.
That forced the Buffs to kick a field goal to push their lead to eight, 43-35.
Thinking it might catch Mac knapping on the ensuing kickoff, the Buffs tried an onside kick but the Highlanders recovered at their own 49 with just 1:06 remaining.
Two plays failed to aid the cause and Mac faced a 3rd-and-15. That’s when quarterback Will Collins found Lorenzo West for a completion down to the Buffs’ 19.
On the next play Collins drilled a strike over the middle to Jacques Henderson for the touchdown with 29 seconds remaining. Mac then needed a 2-point PAT to knot the score and Collins got it behind great blocks by Colton Gilpen and TJ Fiailoa to set up overtime.
Mac won the toss and elected to go on defense first but Wood plowed through the middle to cover the 10 yards for a touchdown on the first overtime play.
Then came one of many huge plays in the game for Mac, this one a blocked PAT kick by speedster Walter Neil, who earlier in the game blocked a McAlester field goal attempt.
That block opened the door for the Highlanders but they needed to put the ball in the end zone before there were any thoughts of a possible game-winning PAT.
It wasn’t easy as Mac wound up facing a 4th-and-goal at the Buffs’ 7-yard-line. But Collins, who completed 30-of-37 passes for 289 yards and six touchdowns, hooked up with West again on a quick slant route and while the Mac players celebrated, the coaching staff tried to settle them down to focus on the PAT.
Jimi Denning trotted out, waited through the old “ice the kicker timeout” and boomed the PAT into a gusty southerly wind to launch a huge celebration on the field.
One of the first players this writer visited with after the game was long-time friend Connor Cherry.
“This is what happens when you trust each other, when you love each other and believe that somebody will pick you up if you fail,” Cherry said. “Tonight, we gave up a lot of yards but we found a way to win and that’s the most important thing.”
There is a great deal of truth in Cherry’s words, especially on Thanksgiving Day. Those around you today are there because they love you and if you ever fail at something, they are the very ones who will be there to pick you up and help you over the bumps in the road.
Two other things should be mentioned in closing; 1, the following week Mac routed Skiatook, 35-0, to win the school’s first football state championship; and 2, Happy Thanksgiving.