MacArthur is not a program that hasn’t had to endure many defeats in the past decade quite like the one they did this past Friday, a 55-15 blowout at the hands of rival Lawton High.
On the flipside of the coin, the Highlanders’ opponent this week is one who hasn’t been used to winning the way it has so far in 2020. Enid had just one combined win over the course of the past two seasons. But the Plainsmen carry a 2-0 record with them as they travel to Cameron Stadium for tonight’s game, which kicks off at 7 p.m.
Enid is in its second year under head coach Rashaun Woods, who was a 2-time All-American receiver at Oklahoma State and coached John Marshall to a state title in 2017. After going winless a year ago, Enid has started this season off with a 63-0 win over Madill and a 19-17 squeaker over Ponca City. While Enid hasn’t been the power it once was, Manning isn’t taking the visitors lightly.
“They’re more impressive on video than I thought they would be,” Manning said. “Their quarterback throws the ball pretty good, they’ve got some big guys on the line, they’ve got a big, tall receiver who seems to be pretty good, their running back runs hard...they’re not a bad team.”
MacArthur (1-1) has been outscored in the first half of their first two games by a total of 75-28. Mac head coach Brett Manning said that trend cannot continue.
“I think we need to do a better job as coaches and me as the head coach of getting our team ready, whether it’s game plan or scheme or just ready to be the aggressors,” Manning said. “We’ve taken steps this week to try to make that happen.”