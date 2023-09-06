Hitting them

In this file photo MacArthur defender Ephraim Morris (42) goes low to bring down an Eisenhower receiver during the first half of Sept. 1 intra-city game at Cameron Stadium.

 

This might be the preseason as some coaches call the non-district games but with those all-important games starting in the next couple of weeks for most area teams, this week’s games are important for confidence and execution.

This week we have a pair of Big 5 matchups with Lawton High meeting MacArthur at Cameron Stadium Friday evening and Cache making the short drive to Elgin for the Annual Battle of the Wichitas. We aren’t picking those two games but we need to touch on what to expect in both since big crowds are expected at the two rivalry games.

