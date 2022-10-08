MacArthur Head Coach Brett Manning has seen this scenario many times; when a team is 0-2 in district and on the brink of playoff elimination it can be a dangerous opponent.

And while he warned his Highlanders time-after-time this past week in practice about Ardmore’s explosiveness, it took some time to finally extend its lead and earn a tense 28-20 victory to remain perfect in District 5A-1.

