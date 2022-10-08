MacArthur Head Coach Brett Manning has seen this scenario many times; when a team is 0-2 in district and on the brink of playoff elimination it can be a dangerous opponent.
And while he warned his Highlanders time-after-time this past week in practice about Ardmore’s explosiveness, it took some time to finally extend its lead and earn a tense 28-20 victory to remain perfect in District 5A-1.
The Highlanders scored the first 13 points of the game at Noble Stadium in Ardmore but the Tigers came storming back to take a 14-13 lead at halftime to set up a battle royale in the second half between the two old rivals.
Mac, though, was able to use some great blocking from its offensive line on a good drive that was paid off on a short TD run and then the 2-point PAT run by Gage Graham that put Mac back in front, 21-14.
Later in the fourth quarter Graham found Warren Gaines wide open to extend the lead to 28-14.
After that the Mac defense was able to step up and make sure that victory was sealed, stopping Ardmore at the Mac 1-yard-line when Swanson threw incomplete in the end zone. But after a short punt the Tigers marched down and scored with 42 seconds remaining, however, they had the PAT kick blocked.
Mac then sealed the victory by fielding the onside kick and running out the clock.
Lawton High School took out its frustration after last week’s loss to previously-winless Ponca City by putting 55 points on the scoreboard in the first half against Northwest Classen which was unable to move the ball and that just made things easier for the Wolverines’ offense in a 55-0 victory.
The news was just the opposite for Eisenhower as the Eagles gave up 34 points to Piedmont in the first half and was never able to get much going the rest of that District 5A-2 battle, losing 56-6.
The biggest news for Class 5A teams was that No. 1-ranked McAlester was crushed by Coweta, 49-0, Thursday. That will shake up the 5A standings and Elgin and Midwest City will be among the teams moving up.
Elgin used another strong defensive effort to deck Altus, 35-0, building a 21-0 halftime lead and padding it in the second half.
Cache had another of those walk-off touchdowns in its 4A-1 showdown with Elk City after the Bulldogs had played well for all but the final seconds of the first half. Cache had built a 14-6 lead and even after the Elks scored another TD, they missed the PAT and Cache seemed on the verge of taking a 14-12 lead to halftime.
But the Elks managed to pick up a couple of big gainers, the last taking the ball to the 17-yard-line after a personal foul penalty. That gave the Elks an untimed down where they got into the end zone with the clock at 0:00. The Elks also tacked on the 2-point PAT and they had stormed back to take a 20-14 halftime lead.
In the second half, Cache had its chances to put points on the board and finally did just that to move within a touchdown at 28-21. Elk City was able to seal the win on a good gainer on the outside zone to the Cache 25 with 1:58 remaining. The Elks then got their 15 district points with another score in the final two minutes for a 36-21 victory.
Marlow was able to have a breather Friday, decking Dickson, 47-0, in 3A action. Perkins-Tryon kept its district record perfect with a 34-20 victory over Anadarko.
In 2A action, Frederick blanked Purcell, 43-0, and Community Christian beat Comanche 45-13.
The playoff picture in District A-2 is clearer now after Walters and Apache coasted to impressive wins to go to 2-0 and keep them on track to decide the title when they meet Oct. 21 at Chandler Field in Apache.
The Blue Devils pushed aside Empire, 52-27, Thursday and Apache had little trouble against Cordell, scoring 44 points in the first half en route to a 44-0 victory. Several Apache players had big plays and quarterback Houston Herrin threw for a 32-yard touchdown to Dom Scott and ran 20 yards for another.
Also this week in District A-2, Mangum edged Hobart, 26-20; and Snyder beat Carnegie, 28-16.
In eight-man action Tipton needed just one half to beat Geary, 50-0, via the mercy rule. Grandfield did the same against Bray-Doyle, scoring 46 in the first half to seal a 46-0 victory at halftime.
Velma-Alma did the same thing to Cyril, ending that game at halftime with a 50-0 victory.