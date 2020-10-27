Eisenhower and MacArthur will not play their previously scheduled football games this week.
The Eagles, who had to place multiple players in quarantine last week due to contact tracing, will miss their second consecutive game as Ike will not travel to Piedmont. Last week, Eisenhower had to miss its game against Guthrie.
Meanwhile, the cancelation of MacArthur's home game was more expected, as would-be opponent Capitol Hill has not had enough eligible players to play a game since Week 3.
Both teams are scheduled to finish their seasons next week, Eisenhower set to host Carl Albert while Mac heads to Ardmore.