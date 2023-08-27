Eagles, Mac headed for Friday 'Gore War' battle

Several MacArthur defenders including Matthew Steele (32) combine to stop a John Marshall back during Thursday’s game at Cameron Stadium. The Highlanders totally dominated as the defense scored three touchdowns and held the visitors to minus yardage.

 Photo by Steve Miller

MacArthur came into Thursday’s season opener enthusiastic and eager to showcase all phases of the game and the good thing was it took the Highlanders just one half to score in just about every way imaginable while rolling to a 60-6 victory over John Marshall at Cameron Stadium.

Mac’s defense put two pick-6 touchdowns on the board in the first half, that unit also recovered a JM fumble in the end zone for another score and the defense set up several other scores as the Bears were unable to get anything going against the aggressive Highlanders’ defense.

Recommended for you