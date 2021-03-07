On Sunday, MacArthur learned it will face El Reno in the Class 5A girls state quarterfinals this week.
If the teams' previous meeting is any indicator, it will be can't-miss viewing.
Back on Jan. 14, the Indians came into Lawton and held a 17-point lead on MacArthur after two quarters. But behind their aggressive pressing defense, the Highlanders came back to cut the deficit to one in the final seconds before senior Natalie Smith's put-back capped things and gave Mac a victory.
MacArthur is making its first state tournament appearance in three years. El Reno finished runner-up to Piedmont in 2019.
The two teams collide again on Thursday at Tulsa Memorial High School at 4 p.m.