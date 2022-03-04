EDMOND — On Thursday night, the quest for state championships continued inside the gym at Edmond North High School as the fourth-seeded MacArthur Lady Highlanders took on the top-seeded Carl Albert Lady Titans. Nearly 364 days separated the last meeting between these two schools with the exact same implications, as the Lady Titans remembered MacArthur’s 56-46 win.
The Lady Titans would get their revenge over MacArthur, 53-43. MacArthur heads to the consolation bracket, where the Highlanders will face Piedmont, whom they beat 50-28 two months ago.
Both teams started the game trading baskets, matching nearly point for point. As the third round of playoff basketball would call for, no squad seem to have the clear advantage. The three-point shooting of the Lady Titans would give them the 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
As the second quarter started, the Lady Highlanders wasted no time responding with Tajanah Mardenborough, Layla Moseby and Alayna Vines. The Lady Titans would stay right on their backs, continuing to match basket for baskets. Going into halftime, Carl Albert continued to hold their lead, 21-19 over MacArthur.
Coming out of the break, the game continued to be neck-to-neck as neither school would take the leading advantage. Both schools continued to go back and forth scoring the basketball, but it would be the three-point shooting of the Lady Titans that would reign supreme. In the last seconds of the quarter, Kamryn Sutton would nail the buzzer-beating three-point shot to extend the Lady Titan lead to 39-30.
Coming into the final quarter, the Lady Highlander did not falter one bit as the three straight baskets would close the Carl Albert lead. Foul trouble would hinder the Lady Highlanders, with the Lady Titans taking advantage of the free-throw opportunities. In the end, the Lady Titans would come out on top with a final score of 53-43 over the Highlanders.
MacArthur head coach Otis Gentry felt the team came up short in the hustle category, which has been a staple of the team all year long. With a do-or-die situation on Saturday, Gentry and the team understand the urgency.
“We got outhustled, he said. “We got to execute, play better on defense and stay within the game. We did not have that today, and that was the outcome of this game. We have to come out and play better on Saturday.”