Eisenhower boys took command in the second half to knock off MacArthur, 56-48, in the Highlanders’ gym before a huge, loud crowd.
In the girls game at Mac, this one saw Ike put up a good few minutes but eventually the Highlanders’ speed and height took its toll and Otis Gentry’s club rolled to a 73-46 victory.
The Mac girls were able to ride the hot long range shooting of Fisher in the early going and post Alyana Vines was simply too much for the Eagles to handle in the paint and she was able to score often even though she ran into early foul troubles.
There was a huge game with playoff considerations involved at Lawton High where the Wolverines came within a whisker of upsetting Carl Albert, which came to town owning the No. 1 ranking in Class 5A. The loss was the third straight for LHS after a 7-0 start.
The Ike-Mac boys game was tight all the way until the Eagles made some huge plays down the stretch to pull out the win, one of the first at the Mac gym.
It was 14-all after one quarter and Mac owned an uncomfortable 29-28 lead at halftime.
But after the break Ike came out hot, taking a 48-43 lead with 2:51 remaining in the game. Mac tried to get back in front as AJ Vaughn hit a free throw with 2:03 remaining but missed the second.
Ike took advantage when Emanuiel Gach drove inside the lane on a fast break and hit a layup and draw contact. He missed the free throw but the Eagles were starting to feel the big win.
Mac was unable to convert on its next possession and when the Eagles grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 1:39 and owning a 51-44 lead with 1:39 left.
Once again the Highlanders were unable to convert on offense and Ike got the rebound.
Gach tried to put the final blow with a dunk attempt but he missed it off the rim but did draw contact. He hit the first but missed the second and the Eagles added a couple more free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
The Wolverines and Titans had the type of game everyone expected and both teams played fast and were willing to press or do anything to disrupt the other’s offense.
From a 31-26 CA halftime lead, LHS was right with the Titans down the stretch. Davarious Hardy made it 38-all with a pair of free throws at the 3:21 mark of the third quarter.
Tyrone Amacker, who finished with a team-high 18 points, later got a layup after a great move into the lane to make it 46-43 with the Titans still in front.
With 1:15 remaining, Pene Vasiagote scored from close range to get LHS within one, 59-58.
But on one of the biggest plays of the game, the Titans missed both shots on a 2-shot foul but the Wolverines were unable to grab the rebound, missing a crucial chance on offense.
Amacker got LHS within one again, 60-59, with a free throw but he missed the first. After that the Wolverines were unable to get a steal and a shot after fouling was the final blow as the Titans hit two more free throws to seal the outcome.
Frank Rowe, who continues to improve after missing the first six games after a football injury, added 14 more for the Wolverines who have now lost three straight, including two in the tough Putnam City Tournament last weekend.