PIEDMONT — The MacArthur girls beat the No. 2 team in Class 5A on Tuesday night, beating Piedmont 47-33.
It was the second time the Mac girls had beaten the Wildcats in 2020, defeating then-No. 1 Piedmont 11 months and one day prior, also on the road and also by double digits.
Meanwhile, the MacArthur boys started fast for the first time all season, running out to a 33-12 lead in the first quarter en route to a 100-61 win over the Wildcats.
“We talked about coming out with intensity from the start,” head coach Marco Gagliardi said. “We had slow starts against Memorial and against Duncan and we came out and actually started hot tonight.”