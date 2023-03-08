MacArthur girls coach Otis Gentry didn’t care what time his Lady Highlanders played in the State Tournament, he said it didn’t matter because his bunch is focused and ready for anything.
When the time was announced for today’s first game at 9 a.m. at Lloyd Noble Arena, Gentry didn’t let it bother him and he made sure the girls didn’t think about it as well.
All he did was start preparing for the opponent, Holland Hall from Tulsa, which comes in as the No. 3 team from the East half of the state. Mac wound up No.4 in the West so it’s obviously a good matchup on paper.
HH comes in with a 22-3 record with two of the losses coming in the Tournament of Champions early in the season. The Dutch lost to Kiefer, 48-45, won a game in the consolation bracket and then lost to 6A power Norman, 51-47.
After that HH rattled off 11 straight wins, only to see that streak ended by No. 1 in 4A Lincoln Christian, 55-44, right before the regionals. In regionals the Dutch took a pair of easy wins to advance to State through the winner’s bracket.
“From what I’ve been able to see from video they are more deliberate that we are,” Gentry said. “They will normally walk the ball up and then get into their offense. We haven’t seen anyone really come out and press them.”
That will change this morning because that is just how Mac goes.
“We’re going to use our quickness and see if they can handle the press,” he said. “I think we can get some turnovers and maybe force them to adjust their tempo.”
One thing Gentry has discussed with his club is how to adjust to the style of officiating.
“We are going to be aggressive but the girls know they have to adjust as they see how the game is going to be called,” he said. “Some officials will let them play and others will call more. It’s a balance you have to understand.”
One thing that Gentry is happy to see is that the Dutch are a little different than many western clubs.
“They are basically a man-to-man team which is what we like to see,” he said. “They are going to have to figure out how to stop (Alayna) Vines inside with one player and we are hoping to have some success in the paint if they stick with the man.”
Another edge that seems to go with Mac is depth as the Highlanders often play 9, 10 or 11 players while the Dutch have shown just two or three reserves hitting the floor in most games.”
Another key for the Highlanders is to get Alysa Mack on track early.
“Alysa is a really aggressive player in the paint and we want to get her some good looks early,” he said. “We just have to be patient.”
Which at times, according to Gentry, can be tough when a team is used to an up-tempo style.
“I think that showed in our play against Piedmont in the final Area game,” he said. “I thought we did a better job of playing as a team, running our sets and being more patient. We got the looks we wanted and knocked them down.”