Another bucket

In this file photo from Jan. 11 MacArthur’s Alyana Vines towers over Eisenhower’s No. 22 during the second half of the game at the Mac Gym. The Highlanders rolled to a 73-46 victory.

 File photo

MacArthur girls coach Otis Gentry didn’t care what time his Lady Highlanders played in the State Tournament, he said it didn’t matter because his bunch is focused and ready for anything.

When the time was announced for today’s first game at 9 a.m. at Lloyd Noble Arena, Gentry didn’t let it bother him and he made sure the girls didn’t think about it as well.

