In their last games before the final rankings are submitted, the boys and girls teams from MacArthur both received stern tests from the OKC Storm at the Mac Gym on Thursday night.
In the girls game, MacArthur had no answer for the Storm’s 10 made 3-pointers, but had one last chance to tie it. However, Natalie Smith’s desperation 3-point attempt didn’t go as the hosts fell, 64-61.
Facing a much taller team that possessed some shooters, the Mac boys trailed about midway through the 2nd quarter and only led by 4 at halftime. But Danquez Dawsey made four of his six 3-pointers in the 3rd quarter to help guide the Highlanders to a 92-81 victory.
Fouls, 3-pointers doom Mac girls in tight loss
MacArghure fell behind early, but one major bright spot was the play of guard McKenzie Washington, who had 10 points in the first half. However, Washington had to sit out much of the 3rd quarter with foul trouble. In her place, Tajanah Mardenborough, Natalie Smith, Naomi Smith and Azariah Jackson provided much-needed offense.
But defensively, Mac couldn’t keep the OKC Storm off the scoreboard, even when it looked like their pressure forced uncomfortable situations. Amya Weakley made six 3-pointers alone en route to a game-high 25 points, while Maddie Crandall had 20 points, making three from deep in the second half.
Washington finished the game with 15 points, while Naomi Smith had 12 and Jackson 11.
The No. 6 Highlanders (13-6) next gets Altus at home on Tuesday.
Mac boys survive early barrage
If the MacArthur boys had one kryptonite going into the season, it was going to be facing teams with height and length.
Sure enough, facing a team with seven players listed at 6’3 or taller (including 6’7 Morgan Hansen) proved to be somewhat problematic for the Highlanders early on. Coach Marco Gagliardi’s team handled the Storm’s height most smaller teams would: they got the post players in foul trouble. By the end of the first half, both Hansen and 6’3 Jack Grisham had each picked up three personal fouls. Still, Grant Shelton’s 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer made it just a 40-36 MacArthur lead at halftime, something the No. 3 Highlanders were not used to.
But on a night in which MacArthur held its Senior Night festivities, four-year starter Danquez Dawsey led the charge for a group of seniors that earned career win number 70. Dawsey had 29 points on the night, 18 in the 3rd quarter alone. Meanwhile, fellow seniors Brandon Cowan (20 points) and Earl Moseby (14) made their impact felt.
Mac led by more than 20 at on point in the 4th quarter. And although the final margin may have been a little closer than he liked, Gagliardi said he’s pleased with where his team is at this point in the season.
“I felt like more than anything, we gave up points in the paint, so we need to visit some things defensively,” Gagliardi said. “But you know, the final rankings come out on Monday and I feel like we’ve done all we can do.”
MacArthur (16-2) has now won 12 straight. The Highlanders host Altus on Tuesday, and plays rivals Eisenhower and Lawton High at the Great Plains Coliseum Thursday and Friday, respectively.