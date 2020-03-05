Eisenhower’s Mariah Hall (in black) looks for an opening in the defense while MacArthur’s Natalie Smith closes in. Both teams play in the Area round of the Class 5A playoffs tonight, with No. 7 MacArthur facing No. 2 Piedmont for a berth in the state tournament and No. 11 Eisenhower squaring off with No. 18 Altus in a win-or-go-home game. Both games will be played at Moore High School, with Mac starting at 6:30 p.m. and Ike taking the floor at 8 p.m.