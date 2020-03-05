While rivalries tend to generate drama and headlines, Daniel Wall and Otis Gentry likely aren’t too concerned about a possible third meeting between the girls basketball teams from MacArthur and Eisenhower.
Not yet, anyway.
First, the coaches must get their teams ready for the games at hand in the Area round. Both teams will play tonight at Moore High School, and both teams face opponents they faced in the regular season, as MacArthur faces No. 2 Piedmont at 6:30 p.m. and Eisenhower takes on Altus at 8 p.m.
MacArthur (18-7) doesn’t want to have to face Eisenhower at all, even though Gentry’s girls beat the Eagles in both meetings this season. As champions of the El Reno regional, the Highlanders just need one win to punch a ticket to their second state tournament in three seasons, and first under Gentry. But it won’t be an easy achievement, as the defending champions from Piedmont have lost just four times on the season. However, one of those losses was to Mac, back on January 7. The two teams met in December, as well, a game the Wildcats only won by five points.
Whoever wins the game automatically heads to the Class 5A state tournament, gets another chance in the consolation bracket.
Eisenhower (12-12), on the other hand, must continue winning to have a chance at a fourth straight state tournament berth. They face an Altus team who beat the Eagles in Lawton by six back at the end of January, on a night when Bulldogs star Lakysia Johnson scored 39 points. If Ike is able to slow her down or get her in foul trouble, they have a chance.
The winner faces the loser of the Mac-Piedmont game for the chance to go to State. If MacArthur can’t upend the ‘Cats for a second time, they will face a team they’ve beaten twice this season, either way. MacArthur beat Altus by nine on Jan. 28, despite another 39-point output by Johnson, while outlasting the Bulldogs by three in Altus two weeks later.
Mac beat Eisenhower by three back in January, and topped the Eagles by 10 just two weeks ago. If they were play on Saturday, it would be the third time in four years the Gore Blvd. foes would face off in the Area round.