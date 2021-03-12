TULSA — Championships often come down to opportunity.
For starters, it takes having an opportunity to just be in the state tournament. But it also requires capitalizing on every opportunity granted.
On Thursday, MacArthur had numerous opportunities to seize control of its Class 5A quarterfinal game against El Reno. It even had three chances in the final 50 seconds to take the lead, but turnovers foiled the Highlanders’ state championship dreams in a 42-40 loss at Memorial High School’s Veterans Arena in Tulsa on Friday.
With 6:25 left, a shooting foul was called on Azariah Jackson as El Reno’s Sierra Sioux made the basket. The lay-in and free throw gave El Reno its first lead of the game at 31-30.
After that, the lead routinely changed hands in a frantic last few minutes. Two free throws by MacArthur’s McKenzie Washington put Mac up one with about a minute on the clock. But a close-range shot by El Reno’s Tetona Woods-Blackowl made it 41-40 in favor of the Indians.
A defensive stop on Mac’s next possession gave El Reno the ball back with little time left. But while trying to dribble the clock out, El Reno’s Ashlyn Evans-Thompson was called for a travel, giving Mac the ball back and a chance to go ahead, possibly for good.
Instead, the ball was turned over. And even when missed free throws by El Reno gave Mac more chances, the following Mac possession resulted in a turnover or a traveling call.
“We didn’t take care of the basketball,” head coach Otis Gentry said. “We had three possessions and didn’t take care of the ball.”
The Highlanders struggled early on to get good looks at the basket, pestered by the defense of El Reno. Mac grabbed the early momentum on a possession extended by an offensive rebound by Alayna Vines, who gave the ball to Tajanah Mardenborough, who converted for 2. On El Reno’s ensuing possession, the Mac defense showed its patience and tenacity, forcing a 10-second half-court violation and an El Reno timeout.
But two easy baskets by ER and MacArthur turnovers made it an 8-6 game, with El Reno gaining confidence. Then, after a fairly deliberate pace for most of the first quarter, the two teams combined for 7 points in the final minute, with Mac holding an 11-10 lead.
MacArthur’s defensive prowess was again on display in the second quarter, with Mardenborough forcing a 5-second, closely-guarded call, followed by steal.
The first half ended with Mac owning a 20-14 lead, largely built on the strength of the defense. The Highlanders only made one 3-point shot attempt through the first two quarters.
The first big momentum swing of the second half came when Natalie Smith hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key while being fouled. She sunk the free throw to give the Highlanders an 8-point advantage. But that would be as good as it got for Mac.
Natlie Smith finished the game with a team-high 13 points in the final game of her Highlander career. It also marked the end of the careers for Tamera Thomas, McKenzie Washington, Naomi Smith, Kaylynn Kemna and a group of seniors that made two trips to State. Even though he only coached them for three years, Gentry said it’s a class he’ll remember, and not just because they helped him to his first state tournament.
“They put everything on the floor,” Gentry said. “I’m just proud of them. The outcome of the game, we lost. But they played hard.”