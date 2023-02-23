While it wasn’t rehearsed, it seems that Lawton’s two top hopes to qualify for the State Tournament—MacArthur girls and Lawton High boys—are thinking alike on the eve of the big-school regionals and what the coaches for both clubs are saying might throw some fear into the opposition.
“I’ve told you this before but at this point I still don’t believe we’ve played our best,” LHS boys coach Cole Lehr said. “We just are waiting for it all to click and for our guys to take it to another level. Most teams have a goal of getting to State but our goal is winning State and for us to accomplish that goal we are going to have to show up and be ready to rock and roll Friday against Yukon.”
That 6A boys regional at LHS starts with Choctaw meeting Putnam City at 6 p.m. Friday followed by the LHS-Yukon battle.
For MacArthur’s deep, talented girls teams, Coach Otis Gentry had about the same evaluation of his club but with just a few different twists.
“We have just gotten Layla (Moseby) back after a knee injury and she brings so much to this group,” Gentry said. “Right now with the mixture of experience and youth we have with this group, we just keep getting better on offense and defense. We are at full strength and with the quickness, shooting ability and size, we are waiting to put it all together in the regional. We are very confident that this group has the talent to not just get to State but to win it all.”
The 5A girls regional at Mac begins today at 6 p.m. with Altus facing Glenpool, followed by Mac’s first-round game against Oklahoma City Southeast. The two winners battle for the regional title Saturday at 2 p.m.
Mac girls primed and ready
It would be hard to hand pick the type of deep, talented roster that Gentry has at Mac.
“We have (Alayna) Vines inside who is a beast and Alyssa Mack has been taking over games lately,” Gentry said. “We also have Jania Fisher. This roster is deep; we feel good about running 10 or 11 girls out there and not drop off much. This bunch loves to put pressure on the ball and force opponents to make quick decisions.
“I don’t want to sound like I’m bragging but I honestly believe that any of these 11 players could start at just about any high school team around. Our depth allows us to keep them fresh and never let up on our defensive pressure.”
And the players all know the game well.
“Mack is a sophomore and her dad played for me and he calls me on many weekends and wants to bring her to the gym and practice her shooting,” Gentry said. “Fisher really came on strong at the Anadarko Tournament against El Reno (in a 51-50) victory.”
The good thing about the Mac girls, only Vines and the Mardenborough twins—Tajanah and Tajanah—will be graduating and Gentry expects the younger players to just keep improving in the off-season.
While today’s game against Southeast might not be a big challenge, Glenpool will test the Highlanders.
“Glenpool is really athletic with a 5-11, 6-0 post,” Gentry said. “They do a good job moving the ball and they will put some pressure on us. We scrimmaged them at the Super 64 scrimmages in McAlester and it was a competitive game. We are just going to have to do what we do on the defensive end and force them into making mistakes. We are ready.”
The Wolverines are not going to surprise anyone in the 6A boys regional bracket because there are plenty of talented teams including Putnam City and Choctaw, teams that the Wolverines have already played this season.
“The one team we don’t know much about is Yukon which we play in the first game,” Lehr said. “They have lost some games but not many of those have been lopsided losses. They have a really good point guard who is their best shooter and who makes them go. He leads them in points and assists, so we have to disrupt his ability to get the ball inside against us.”
Lehr has seen video of the Millers and they have been known to utilize both man-to-man and zone defensive looks depending on the competition.
“We are prepared for both the zone and man,” Lehr said. “We’re going to be ready and we have worked on how to attack both.”
Last Friday against MacArthur, the Highlanders threw both looks at LHS and it caused the Wolverines some problems according to Lehr who missed the game with a bug.
“Sometimes the ball just sticks when we’re running our offense,” he said. “We aren’t selfish but at times everyone tries to just go make a play instead of resetting the offense and running it again to try and get other guys to touch the ball and get some open looks. In that game we got a big lead and then just didn’t execute in the second half. The guys weren’t arguing or playing tentatively but like I told them, we didn’t play our best in the second half but we still got the win.”
Lehr said the thing he and the other coaches have been stressing this week is to expect every team to step up the level of its play this week.
“That’s what happens in the playoffs; we aren’t going to be beating teams by 40 now,” he said. “We are going to have to work harder on both ends and make things happen.”
For the other Lawton and area teams, the sledding will be tough in this week’s regionals. The LHS girls face the tough task of visiting top-ranked Edmond Memorial for a 7:30 p.m. game tonight.
Eisenhower and Duncan girls are both assigned to a 5A regional at Carl Albert. Duncan faces Del City at 6 p.m. and Ike girls must battle powerful Del City at 7:30.
MacArthur and Duncan boys will be at Carl Albert for their 5A regional with Mac meeting Guthrie boys at 6 p.m. Friday and Duncan facing Guthrie boys at 7:30 Friday.
Ike boys will be competing in a 5A regional at Southeast and the Eagles will face Piedmont at 6 p.m. Friday. Southeast and Santa Fe South battle in the other game.
The title games in the 6A and 5A girls regionals will be Saturday at 2 p.m. while the boys title games will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.