EL RENO — Lawton’s two 5A girls basketball teams will be in this week’s Area round. However, one will have to work a little hard to get to the State tournament.
After losing at their own regional last year against El Reno, MacArthur returned the favor by topping the Indians on Saturday, 54-42. Meanwhile, the Eisenhower girls will have to go through the consolation bracket after turnovers torpedoed the Eagles’ upset bid against No. 3 Ardmore in a 70-56 loss on Saturday.
MacArthur will face No. 2 Piedmont in the Area championships for a shot to go to the State tournament. Eisenhower heads to consolation bracket, where they face an Altus team they lost to earlier this season. If Ike were to win and Mac were to lose, the two teams would face each other for the right to go to State. It would be the third time in four years the rivals would face each other in the Area tournament.
Game sites will be announced today or Monday by the OSSAA but the game times are set with Mac playing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Ike playing at 8 p.m. that same night.
Defensive change sparks Mac
While the Mac girls did win by a dozen, things didn’t start off all the well according to coach Otis Gentry.
“They kinda jumped out there on us,” Gentry said. “We started in our 2-3 matchup zone butm we weren’t getting our rotations donw and they were getting good looks. I called time and that’s when Coach (Dawna) Schettler and Coach (Tony) Batchelor told me we had to go to our man, so that’s what we did and it changed the game around.
“I just think when we’re in that man our girls just focus better and get more aggressive. After that first quarter we outscored them the rest of the way.”
And, Gentry said his team got a spark from the reserves as well.
“Kenndy Fisher came off the bench and goes in there and gets a big offensive rebound and puts it in and then makes the free throw for a big 3-point play,” Gentry said. “And the (Tajanah) Mardenborough girl came off the bench and was really giving us great effort. I think the others see that and it only sparks them to play harder. It’s tremendous when you get effort off the bench like that.”
The Lady Highlanders had great scoring balance as Natalie Smith had 12, Azariah Jackson 11, McKenzie Washington 10, and Mardenborough 8.
One name missing from that list of scoring leaders was Erin Henry, Mac’s long-range threat.
“They put their best defender on Erin but what she did was just get the ball to her teammates and then play outstanding defense,” Gentry said. “That’s what’s great about these girls, they do whatever it takes to get the job done.”
Gentry is already working on preparing for the 5A Area Tournament title game against old rival Piedmont, which beat Guthrie, 57-37, Saturday to win its regional.
“We split with them this season, so we know a great deal about them,” he said. “They have a smart and disciplined team, but we have the edge in quickness. We’re going to have to be ready for a good challenge.”
Turnovers cost Ike girls
Eisenhower trailed 10-9 after the first quarter, but the second frame proved deadly. Poor ball security led to numerous turnovers as Ike was outscored 26-8 in the second period, leading a 19-point halftime deficit.
“It wasn’t even that their pressure was too much, we just kind of gave it to them,” Ike coach Daniel Wall said. “We turned it over way too much.”
The Eagles fought to make it competitive in the second half, cutting the lead from 20+ down to 10 at one point. But Eisenhower (12-12) just had no answer for the Tigers’ offense. Amaya Gordon scored 21 while Khalayah Willis came off the bench to pour in 14.
I’ve got to give credit to Ardmore, they shot lights-out,” Their coach said it was the best they’ve shot the ball this year, not even close.”
Mikaela Hall scored 15 of her team-high 17 points in the second half, while younger sister Mariah Hall was 11 of 12 from the free throw line en route to 15. Kelvianna Sanders hit four 3-pointers.