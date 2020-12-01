For many of the Class A and B schools, basketball season started nearly a month ago. But for everyone else, it’s just beginning. And as the season revs up, the first official rankings came out on Monday. And in the boys’ ranks, at least one Lawton school is ranked highly while a familiar face is at No. 1 in Class A.
The MacArthur boys are ranked 3rd in Class 5A after facing off with Class 5A No. 1 Tulsa Memorial in a neutral-site game in Oklahoma City on Saturday. While the Highlanders came up short in a 91-86 overtime loss, they still showed they can compete with the three-time defending state champions and will be a force to be reckoned with. Mac is set to visit Duncan on Friday.
Also around Lawton, Eisenhower opens the Daryl Collins era ranked 20th in the Class 5A poll. The Eagles, who return guards Zaire Walton and Cory McLelland, while also adding Jamel Graves, were slated to play MacArthur tonight, but the game was canceled.
Meanwhile, Lawton High starts the season ranked 17th in the Class 6A poll. After a historically great season, Eric Wiley’s crew will look to recapture some of that magic with a young squad.
Down in Class A, Fort Cobb-Broxton is No. 1 yet again, beating out defending champion Garber. The Mustangs were beaten in the state tournament in crushing fashion by a controversial put-back against Stuart. Then, head coach Scott Hines contracted COVID-19 this past summer and was in a coma. Now recovering, Hines is helping assistant Dale Bellamy run the team, which is looking to get back to the Big House.
Elsewhere, Anadarko is ranked No. 13 in the Class 4A poll. Cyril moves down to Class B, where they are ranked 17th, 3 spots behind Big Pasture.
Read tomorrow’s Lawton Constitution for a review of the local teams who appeared in the girls’ rankings.