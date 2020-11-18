In 2016, MacArthur’s football team was led by dynamic playmakers wearing jersey numbers 7 and 4 and hosted a second-round playoff game just a couple short weeks after America endured a divisive presidential election.
The more things change, the more they stay the same, it seems.
That home win over Collinsville was the last time MacArthur hosted a playoff game. It was preceded by a 50-0 first-round romp over Guthrie, which represents the last time MacArthur faced the Blue Jays. But both those streaks come to an end this Friday when No. 9 MacArthur hosts Guthrie at 7 p.m. in the second round of the playoffs after each team’s would-be first-round opponents withdrew.
None of the current Highlanders were even in high school during that magical season that saw Mac go unbeaten in the regular season and fall just short of the state championship game. The next three seasons saw a sharp decline for the program, winning 15 games combined over the next three campaigns.
But this year has been different. MacArthur enters the playoffs ranked in the top 10 and is the No. 2 seed out of its district. And while the program maybe isn’t quite back to where it was in 2016, it certainly feels like a step in the right direction for Brett Manning’s team.
“It’s a great thing to be able to play a home playoff game in front of your parents and fans,” the MacArthur head coach said. “More than the actual home-field advantage, it’s about where you sit in the bracket that being in one of those top two spots puts you in a better position to advance in the playoffs.”
That 2016 team possessed a powerful run game led by running back Teddy Thomas and featured junior Nick Mahan, as well as dual-threat quarterback Anthony Love-Kemper. This year’s team happens to also feature a potent rushing attack, one that happens to feature Anthony’s younger brother, Nasir Kemper, wearing the same No. 7 his brother did.
When Manning wants to give his senior standout a break, he can turn to a pair of juniors in Isaiah Gray and Devin Bush. Like Thomas, Gray has breakaway speed and wears the No. 4. But Bush is more apt to display the downhill, full-speed-ahead running style that Thomas and Mahan were more known for. Regardless of who is carrying the ball, the Highlanders feel comfortable about their ability to run it.
However, so does their opponent. Guthrie runs for nearly 256 yards a game, led by quarterback Josh Rains, who is averaging better than 130 yards a contest on the season. Perhaps more worrisome for Manning and his staff, the Blue Jays are a sound defensive squad who hasn’t surrendered many rushing yards this year under head coach Kelly Beeby.
“I know their head coach has been their defensive coordinator before he was head coach and does a real good job defensively,” Manning said.
Both teams come in with just two losses on the season, so don’t expect another 50-0 rout by either team. And while both teams still have largely the same staffs and same playbooks as they did four years ago, it’s hard for Manning to truly predict that this game will be like any from 2016, or any other year before. After all, this is the year — and season — that has been unlike any other.
“It’s all weird,” Manning said. “This is the third time we’ve had a bye week in the middle of the season, but we’re kind of used to it, I guess. We just kind of take a philosophy of we cut down practice the week we’re not playing, we introduce some stuff on our next opponent, what little we can we the film we have and go back and have a regular week the following week. And it’s been good so far.”