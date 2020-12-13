NORMAN — After two wins that caught the eyes of the state, the MacArthur boys aimed to take an even bigger leap forward on Saturday night.
However, the mojo apparently wore off against Heritage Hall, as the Highlanders dropped the championship game of the Joe Lawson Invitational to the Chargers 77-57 in Norman.
Still, that result did not make the road to the title game any less impressive. A win over Class 6A No. 6 Putnam City West on Thursday was followed by a massive win over the only other team to beat the Highlanders, Class 5A No. 1 Tulsa Memorial. In beating two of the tougher opponents they’ll face all year, Marco Gagliardi’s team — ranked No. 3 in Class 5A — was beginning to look like a true contender for the No. 1 spot.
But Saturday night was utterly different. MacArthur was unable to spread the floor and struggled to box out a long Heritage Hall team that routinely got offensive rebounds.
“There were two big reasons as to why we lost this game. They killed us on the boards and they got tons of second-chance points. Those are back-breakers. It just kills momentum and kills your pace,” Gagliardi said. “The other thing, on offense, we didn’t move bodies and we didn’t move the basketball. We just played too much one-on-one basketball.”
It didn’t help that leading scorer Danquez Dawsey, fresh off of a 29-point explosion against Memorial, didn’t score a field goal all night. However, he was still named to the all-tournament team, along with Arzhonte Dallas, who led Mac in the title game with 21 points.
The good news for MacArthur is the schedule can only get easier. Four of the Highlanders’ first six games have come against teams who all qualified for the canceled 2020 state tournaments, two of whom (Memorial and Heritage) who have titles under the belt the last couple of seasons.
“I like where we’re at. We’ve just got to have good practices, work on the things we’re doing wrong and I think we’re going to be where we want to be come January.
The Highlanders (4-2) have a long break now, not taking the court again until January 5th at home against Piedmont, Mac’s first home game of the year.