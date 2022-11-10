It doesn’t take much digging in the files to find plenty of history between Carl Albert and MacArthur but sometimes the black and white scores don’t tell the entire story.
There was the incident where the Titans came smack through MacArthur’s pre-game warmup drills that left a bad image on the minds of Mac fans. However, that was many years ago and in most recent years the games have produced plenty of points and most often either the Highlanders or Titans were around for several games and both have claimed gold balls to show for their efforts.
In the 2008 playoffs the Titans beat Mac, 47-14, in the 5A semifinals but Tulsa Washington ruled that season, beating CA, 28-17, the finals. The next season the Titans rolled over Mac, 51-19, in the first round and proceeded to win the title with a 21-7 victory over Bixby.
In 2011 Mac raced to the state title game while the Titans lost in the first round.
Mac ran the table in 2014, beating the Titans, 44-42, in the first round, then beating Collinsville, 35-14, in the quarterfinals. That set the stage for the 50-49 overtime victory over McAlester in one of the most exciting games in Lawton football history. A week later the Highlanders crushed Skiatook, 39-12, to earn the school’s first gold ball.
Three years later Mac and CA met in the first round again, this time the Titans taking a 41-15 victory en route to another state title.
This season the Highlanders have to make the trip to Carl Albert which claimed the District 5A-2 title while Mac was fourth in District 5A-1.
The Titans have a strong weapon in the form of quarterback Reed DeQuasie who is the latest in a long line of CA players from that family of great athletes. If DeQuasie isn’t getting free, running back Xavier Robinson is doing damage for the Titans. Robinson carried the ball 23 times for 266 yards in a 41-7 victory over Guthrie two weeks ago.
Mac will need to use the running of Jeremy Hutchinson to sustain long drives and if the Highlanders can put the ball in the end zone at the end of those drives they can make this an interesting contest.
In the end, though, the Titans seem to have the edge with their ground game: CARL ALBERT 28, MacArthur 20.
Here are the rest of this week’s playoff picks and remember, home teams are in all-capitol letters:
LAWTON HIGH 42, Bartlesville 20—Wolverines need to get Tyrone Amacker involved early and often and if they get him the ball, they should be able to advance.
ELGIN 35, Guthrie 13—Owls have been waiting for a long time to compete in the big-school playoffs and that opportunity comes Friday. Owls have shown the ability to put together long, time-consuming drives and that will be the recipe for victory Friday.
PERKINS-TRYON 32, Marlow 28—Don’t overlook the Outlaws who still have some veterans who know how to win playoff games.
HERITAGE HALL 42, Anadarko 13—Chargers have too much depth and talent at skill positions and they seem primed for another title run.
DAVIS 27, Frederick 15—Davis has more playoff experience but the Bombers have some good athletes who have to grow up in a hurry to make this closer than anyone thinks.
APACHE 34, Hooker 13—Warriors are known mostly for their explosive offense but this bunch has some very talented defenders and they are eager to pad their resume this week.
Burns Flat 27, WALTERS 20—Blue Devils are going to have to play mistake-free ball this week if they are going to extend their season.
FAIRVIEW 42, Snyder 6—The Yellowjackets just have too many talented athletes and that depth will be the difference Friday.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 40, Cyril 26—Pirates need strong defensive effort and its offense needs to extend drives to make this one go the distance.
TIPTON 45, Medford 6—Tigers have the edge in experience and they know what it takes to win titles. This will last past halftime so the concession stand can clean out its inventory!
MT. VIEW-GOTEBO 42, Buffalo 12—These Tigers are starting to come around and just in time.
Last week: 15-3, 83.3 percent. Season: 119-32, 78.8 percent.