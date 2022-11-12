There were signs everywhere that Friday was not fit for any outdoor activity with rain, sleet and even snow dashing Oklahoma’s hearty high school football fans and the quality of play by area teams was similar as there were only four survivors, two of those coming in Class C.
Traditional eight-man powerhouse Tipton won a 54-6 decision, ending that game early on the mercy rule much to the delight of the Tipton faithful. Further north, Mt. View-Gotebo survived with a 34-12 victory over Buffalo.
It was not a good night for District 5A-1 as MacArthur and Elgin were beaten and even the district champion, Midwest City, was eliminated as District 5A-2 made it a 4-0 sweep.
Carl Albert handed Mac a 45-7 setback in heavy snow while Guthrie totally dominated Elgin, 17-0. Elgin made a game of it for a half trailing 3-0 but after that the Bluejays used their vaunted rushing attack to wear down the Owls and dominate the second half.
Elgin Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt knew this would be a battle because Guthrie came in with a ton of playoff experience and strong linemen on both sides of the ball.
“We have a bunch of fighters and you won’t find a better group of guys,” Wyatt said of the first group of seniors to climb the ladder with him. “This bunch means everything to me. These guys are special.”
Wyatt said before the game that regardless of the outcome, this group of seniors had done a great job of establishing a winning tradition in the tough Class 5A ranks and they have set a high standard for future Elgin teams.
The game was played even though snow and sleet were causing problems for Guthrie fans and its band which arrived late in the fourth quarter due to bad road conditions in the Oklahoma City area.
The two area teams in the Class 3A playoffs bowed out early as Marlow was dominated by Perkins-Tryon, 49-0, and Anadarko was eliminated by Heritage Hall, 42-7.
Frederick pulled out a tense 12-6 victory over Davis in Class 2A action at Frederick.
Another bright spot was in Class A where Walters beat Burns Flat, 33-0. The Blue Devils used their tough defense to keep BF from getting anything going and on offense the hosts just kept grinding away and controlling the ball.
The news wasn’t as good for the other two Class A teams as Apache was unable to get much going while losing 48-16 to Hooker. Snyder was overwhelmed by Fairview, 60-0.
In Class B the lone area team, Cyril, was on the short end of a 42-14 score against Covington-Douglas.