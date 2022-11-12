No room to run

Elgin's Matthew Lund tries to slip through a small hole during the first half of Friday's Class 5A playoff game against Guthrie at Fighting Owls Stadium. Guthrie's defense was impressive, holding the Owls time after time to earn a 17-0 victory.

 Photo by Steve Miller

There were signs everywhere that Friday was not fit for any outdoor activity with rain, sleet and even snow dashing Oklahoma’s hearty high school football fans and the quality of play by area teams was similar as there were only four survivors, two of those coming in Class C.

Traditional eight-man powerhouse Tipton won a 54-6 decision, ending that game early on the mercy rule much to the delight of the Tipton faithful. Further north, Mt. View-Gotebo survived with a 34-12 victory over Buffalo.

