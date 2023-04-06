Bo Bowman Tournament 2022

In this file photo from April 2022 MacArthur pitcher Stephen Brown struck out 9 in six innings against Altus during the Bo Bowman Invitational.

 File photo

There are going to be some interesting baseball matchups coming up in the next few weeks and there will be some important results that will affect the regional pairings in the state’s largest classes.

We had a chance to see some of the Lawton and area teams in action during the Bo Bowman Invitational last weekend and while this writer is no fan of the three-game guarantee format, there were still some good games with plenty of action.

