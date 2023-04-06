There are going to be some interesting baseball matchups coming up in the next few weeks and there will be some important results that will affect the regional pairings in the state’s largest classes.
We had a chance to see some of the Lawton and area teams in action during the Bo Bowman Invitational last weekend and while this writer is no fan of the three-game guarantee format, there were still some good games with plenty of action.
At one point the Bowman was one of the premier tournaments in the state with small-school power Asher and all of the best big schools in the state including Tulsa Edison which was a major power at the time.
Throw in Putnam City and Altus, both which were tough at the time, plus the three city teams and it was always a great three days of baseball.
What has changed is that the OSSAA has gone to a different method of placing teams in the regionals with teams in 6A down to 3A playing in eight-team districts.
Those district games are played on Monday and Tuesday on a home-and-home basis and that forces coaches to save their best coaches for those important district games.
Sometimes, though, teams get a break of sorts and this week MacArthur was the benefactor as it went into the Bowman knowing that its district foe on Monday and Tuesday was cellar-dweller Santa Fe South.
That allowed Mac skipper Rodney DeLong to go with just about everyone he needed to send tn the mound in claiming the title with a great victory over a very good Bishop McGuinness team in the finals.
As expected the Highlanders came back Monday with a 10-0 victory over Santa Fe South and then capped the sweep Tuesday on the road with a 9-2 victory.
Monday senior Karson Christian threw a perfect game and his offense gave him plenty of support, taking control with a five-run second. Christian fanned 13 in the dominating win.
Julian Love continued his tear at the plate, hitting a home run in the second inning, that coming on the heels of his two-home run effort in the title win over McGuinness Saturday.
Boux DeLong added three hits to aid the offensive cause and the Highlanders had another flawless game in the field.
So, what is ahead for the Highlanders, who clearly are Lawton’s best playoff threat?
A quick look at the District 5A-2 standings shows a dramatic battle brewing with Elgin, Duncan and MacArthur all tied atop the standings at 8-0 and Noble one game back at 7-0.
With just three weeks left in the regular season, that means some mighty important games are going to be crammed together down the stretch run.
Next Monday and Tuesday the Highlanders will face Noble with Monday’s game at Mac and the Tuesday game at Noble.
The following week, April 17 and 18, has the Highlanders battling Duncan in two more huge games.
And capping off that tough run will be the games with Elgin on April 24 and 25.
Elgin has Duncan next Monday and Tuesday with the Monday game at Elgin and the April 11 game slated at Duncan.
All three of those title contenders also have other games scheduled during the next three weeks but there will be some tough decisions on the pitching rotations for those non-district games.
This has all the makings of a great district race and we will be following these games closely. . .
As we mentioned earlier, while the largest classes use a district format, the smaller schools still are operating on a standings format and as usual we are seeing the same names at the top of the races.
In Class B, Fort Cobb-Broxton remains No. 1 with a 12-4 record but those losses were to teams like 6A Edmond North, 6A Deer Creek-Edmond, and 4A Byng, so the Mustangs are playing well against Class B competition.
Head Coach Dale Bellamy is trying to lead his club to a rare fall-spring title sweep and if you throw in the state hoops title, some of these players could be wearing three title rings in a couple of months.
But you can bet everyone that makes the Class B tournament will be going all out to foil the Mustangs’ bid. . .
Sterling playing well
Jayson Wilson has the Sterling boys playing well in Class A as they are ranked No. 4 with a 15-1 record as the lone loss came against Canute in the finals of the Tigers’ own tournament.
While Canute is in Class B and won’t be a playoff challenge, the two teams are scheduled to meet April 13 at Canute so the Tigers would love to use that as a big playoff tune-up.
But as another sign that Wilson won’t play a weak schedule, he has a game with Roff on April 24 and Roff is No. 2 in Class B and is expected to be Fort Cobb-Broxton’s biggest challenge in that state tournament.
And speaking of Sterling, kudos go out to girls slow-pitch softball coach Van Monroe who has regularly sent in his box scores after each game and while we haven’t always been able to get those scores in the paper, his club is now ranked No. 10 with an 11-7 record.
One of the Tigers’ toughest tests will be Friday at 4:30 p.m. at home against Apache, which surprised many by winning the Fort Cobb-Broxton tournament title earlier this season with five impressive wins. Apache comes in ranked No. 7 in Class 3A with a 13-6 record under the direction of Coach Megan Koch, the former MacArthur and Cameron standout.