Mac duo has different roles, same goals

MacArthur will celebrate Senior Night Thursday and all the families will be on hand, each with their own special story.
None, though, will be as life-affecting as that of Julian Rash, MacArthur’s senior deep snapper.
Monday Rash and Sir Reggie Johnson sat down with this writer to talk about Mac football, their goals in life and anything else that comes up.
Rash’s story is one that everyone needs to know.
At one point, Rash was a 290-pound lineman but he faced a tough decision that few high school students face.
“I started having other health issues so my doctor said something had to be done,” Rash said. “I underwent gastric sleeve surgery and since then I’ve been adjusting and doing things that will help me live a better life.
“We knew about the surgery because my mom had already gone through it, so that helped having her by my side to explain things. I’ve made great progress and feel much better.”
Now Rash weighs just 162 pounds and he has his goals already set high.
“I want to go to college and become a football coach,” the senior said. “I think I’ve been around the game long enough to help others learn how to be good football players.”
As a way to keep Rash as a part of the team the Mac coaches came up with a job that is important but not easy to learn.
“I wanted to be a part of the team but when I tried to hydrate during the summer drills I just couldn’t drink enough water or GatorAde to stay hydrated,” Rash said.
“So, Coach (Michael) Pooshke started working with me to be the deep snapper. It’s not that easy but it helps that Dane Edwards does a good job holding for me. You have to spin the ball in a spiral like a pass through your legs looking down. I just aim for the tee and Dane does the rest.”
Once again this is clear indication of how much our city and area coaches love their players and want them to succeed in sports but more importantly in life.
Johnson mixes speed, size
As a starting cornerback, Johnson’s job is to shut down top receivers and over the next two weeks he will see some more good ones, especially Noble’s Brandon Harper, a 4.3 speedster.
Harper may meet his match because Johnson is not only a sprinter in track, but he also stands 6-3 and tops the scales at 175.
“I’ve always found it fun to go against the best receivers,” Johnson said. “The one route that I love to defend is the slant, which is probably the toughest to defend. I just try to get a good break at the snap and then ride his hip and try to make a play.”
When it comes to the classroom, Johnson enjoys his English 4 class with Krishaunda Behrens.
When asked to describe a couple of traits about him that needed to be included in this story, he said it was simple, “honest and hardworking. I’ve also learned to always tell the truth.”
The senior has come up with an alternative to the old apple to the teacher or coach gift we all used years ago. His mother Myong Hwang is Korean and she can cook anything and make it scrumptious.
His offering to Coach Brett Manning Monday was jambalaya.
“Yes, my mom makes it and she’s taught me to make it as well,” he said. “We don’t put any veggies in it, just sausage and shrimp. And we make it spicy.”
Johnson, who is a track standout as well with one scholarship offer already, hopes to earn a computer science degree and become a software engineer.
The senior has already spent some time in his mother’s native South Korea and he says the biggest difference is simple.
“It’s a beautiful country and the thing I noticed the most was the number of trees,” he said. “There are trees everywhere.”
Even though their backgrounds and roles with the Highlanders are decent, both had the same thing to say about what the team needs over the next two weeks.
“We just need to clean up our execution and play like we’re capable of playing.”
While they both worded it just a bit differently, it was the same thing Manning had said earlier about these final two games, the first Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cameron Stadium against Elgin.