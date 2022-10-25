Mac duo has different roles, same goals

Sir Reggie Johnson, senior at Mac, spends time in the weight room to keep himself in shape. Johnson is starting cornerback for the Highlanders.

 Staff photo

MacArthur will celebrate Senior Night Thursday and all the families will be on hand, each with their own special story.

None, though, will be as life-affecting as that of Julian Rash, MacArthur’s senior deep snapper.