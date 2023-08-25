Mac vs. John Marshall

MacArthur running back Marquis Harris (4) is not letting John Marshall’s defense bring him down during the first game of the football season at Cameron Stadium. Mac was ahead 60-6 at press time.

 Photo by Steve Miller

MacArthur came into Thursday’s season enthusiastic and eager to showcase all phases of the game and the good thing was it took the Highlanders just one half to score in just about every way imaginable. At press time Mac was winning 60-6 over John Marshall at Cameron Stadium.

Mac’s defense put two pick-6 touchdowns on the board in the first half, that unit also recovered a JM fumble ion the end zone for another score and the defense set up several other scores as the Bears were unable to get anything going against the aggressive Highlanders’ defense.

