Three-and-a-half weeks after they were previously scheduled to square off, Lawton High and MacArthur finally faced one another in basketball on Friday night.
And despite how strange it may have felt for the two rivals to not have met until the second-to-last week of the regular season, the emotion and passion associated with the rivalry certainly felt familiar.
At least one of the results felt familiar, as well. The MacArthur girls began the night by routing Lawton High 85-28 for the Highlanders’ seventh consecutive win in the series.
But the second game held at the Great Plains Coliseum unfolded in a more surprising manner, as the Lawton High boys frustrated MacArthur at times, before the Highlanders were able to pull away for an 88-72 victory.
MacArthur boys get stern test from undermanned Lawton High
During its winning streak that dated back two full months, the MacArthur boys hadn’t really been tested. Not one of their 13 wins since then had been by fewer than 11 points. But with just 4:12 left in the 4th quarter on Friday night, the Highlanders found themselves holding just a 5-point lead over a Lawton High team that had only played about seven players most of the night.
From that point on, MacArthur outscored LHS 17-6, using relentless defense and steady free-throw shooting down the stretch to pull away.
But the final margin of victory did not take away from how frustrating a night it was for MacArthur at times. The normally lethal Mac offense seemed out of sorts in the first quarter, with the Highlanders only scoring 12 points and missing nine of their first 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
It didn’t help that senior guard Brandon Cowan got in foul trouble early. Cowan played a lot taller than his stature, swatting two Lawton High shots in one possession. Just a minute later, however, he was called for his third personal foul with 6:20 left to go in the second quarter. Cowan was re-inserted later in the half, but picked up his fourth personal with less than two minutes left before halftime. And although he didn’t foul out until late in the game, Cowan was limited to just two points.
Hindering the 3-point shooting of Cowan and the rest of the high-scoring Mac team was one of the key items preached by Lawton High coach Eric Wiley.
“Our game plan was to make them work hard and limit the 3’s,” Wiley said. “And when you go out on a person (shooting) and don’t close out right, they’re going to drive around you.”
The Highlanders did just that. The Highlanders got 31 points from senior Danquez Dawsey, all but six of which came either in the paint or at the free throw line.
Former Wolverine Marty Perry scored 15 in his first game against his old school. But it was the junior tandem of Montez Edwards and Arzhonte Dallas which really symbolized MacArthur on Friday night. Edwards displayed a fiery intensity, whether it was in his lockdown defense or in his urging the MacArthur crowd to get louder. Hearing every jeer from the Lawton High student section, Edwards cheekily turned toward the LHS stands after each of his two corner 3-pointers in the second quarter.
As with every rivalry game, emotions were high. Mac coach Marco Gagliardi admitted his team probably let their emotions get the best of them early. That seemingly culminated when, with just seconds left in the 3rd quarter, Edwards received a technical foul. While Gagliardi knows how much the rivalry means — the former Mac standout and son of current Lawton High principal Charlotte Oates coached for six years at LHS as a girls coach before arriving at Mac — he also knows games like this require level-headedness.
“You can play with emotion, but when you’re emotional, and it’s making you have bad judgment, that’s not good,” Gagliardi said. “Montez brings that chip, that fire, he’s just got to make sure he doesn’t cross the line.”
Before the game, Dallas was recognized for becoming the 8th player in MacArthur history to score more than 1,000 points. During the game, the junior added 13 more, but really made his mark as a defensive pest and rebounder. More than anything, his career, his coach says, has been defined by consistency.
“He’s just always in control,” Gagliardi said. “He’s always calm, in control, his demeanor never changes and his effort is always great.”
Meanwhile, the Lawton High boys, who entered with just three wins, punched well above their weight for much of the night. Sophomore Devarius Hardy gave MacArthur plenty of problems in the post, scoring 23 points. Meanwhile, the senior trio of Javon Dean, Donte Fisher and Jayden Jackson accounted for 43 points between them.
“We needed to be tested. It was good for us, but we’ve got to clean some stuff up,” Gagliardi said. “We can’t go into playoffs rebounding the ball the way we did. We didn’t do a very good job with our help defense...we’ve just got to play better.”
Mac girls shut down Fisher, top LHS for 7th straight time
Despite putting up a season-best 85 points in a game, the MacArthur girls’ victory on Friday can largely be credited to their defense.
Although Lawton High got decent looks in the first half, the Wolverines struggled to get shots to fall. At that point, MacArthur turned to its press defense, which caused problems for LHS.
“We started putting pressure on the ball and running our offensive sets and the girls just found each other,” MacArthur head coach Otis Gentry said. “They were just hungry to play because (over the) last week, we didn’t play at all. It’s just a matter of getting everyone healthy now.”
Several players have begun to see more playing time, as Tamera Thomas made her return to the team and Kaylynn Kemna hit two 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Kennedy Fisher came off the bench and was part of the platoon of players tasked with slowing down Lawton High top scorer Dalena Fisher. Just like in every other facet on Friday, MacArthur was successful, holding Fisher for just four points.
“They did a great job, period,” Lawton High head coach Ron Booth said. “We can do nothing but tip our hat to them. They did a great job, we didn’t.”
Azariah Jackson led Mac with 15 points while Tajanah Mardenborough had 14. For Lawton High, Liz Omusinde had 9 and TT Crayton had 8.
The two schools face one another again on Tuesday night at the Great Plains Coliseum, weather permitting.