OWASSO — Despite leading at halftime, and despite shooting relatively well, it still felt like the MacArthur boys could have — and perhaps should have been leading Shawnee by more than four.
The No. 3 Highlanders played more like themselves in the second half of Thursday’s 5A quarterfinal game, outpacing and outscoring the Wolves en route to an 88-73 victory and a berth in the state semifinals.
Just as head coach Marco Gagliardi had predicted, Shawnee tended to favor a slower pace, and the plan worked for parts of the first half. The Wolves, with their bigger lineup and more deliberate, half-court style, were able to control the rebounding statistics for much of the game, and actually took a brief lead in the second quarter. But behind 12 points by Brandon Cowan in the 2nd quarter alone, as well as 15 first-half points from Danquez Dawsey, Mac regained the advantage and led 40-36 after two quarters.
Many of Shawnee’s first-half baskets came with little resistance from the smaller Mac squad. It was something Gagliardi and his staff aimed to correct after the intermission.
“We gave them about 8 cheap points off of miscommunications in the first half,” Gagliardi said. “We communicated a lot better in the second half.”
The game remained close through much of the third quarter. With fouls mounting and not much size in his starting five to compete with Shawnee’s length, Gagliardi went to his taller role players like Vaughn Poppe, AJ Hamilton and Fontane Mollett, despite mostly getting marginal playing time during the regular season. The move paid off, especially with under a minute to go in the quarter, when Mollett received a Montez Edwards pass and double-clutched for a basket.
“In the week leading up to this, I told my posts, ‘We could be in some very untraditional lineups for us. There could be some people that don’t get very many minutes who may get a lot of minutes,’” Gagliardi said. “And tonight, I thought they did an excellent job, in a big game. It was a pretty gutsy performance.”
With the pace more to their liking, MacArthur’s star players were also able to shine and the Highlanders were able to wear down Shawnee. Cowan was perhaps the most dangerous Highlander for much of the night, as the senior would have one of his standout games of the season, leading all scorers with 24 points. Arzhonte Dallas rebounded from a rough shooting night in the area championship against El Reno to have 21 points, while Dawsey pitched in 19.
“My big players made big plays. And that’s what big players do in big games,” Gagliardi said.
MacArthur advances to the state semifinals for just the third time in school history. There, they will play a long, athletic Sapulpa team, one that also won its quarterfinal by 15 points, topping Coweta. The Chieftans pose some unique threats to Mac, and Gagliardi knows it won’t be easy to get where his team ultimately wants to go.
“I think Sapulpa is one of the very few teams in the state that can play at our pace. So I’m not sure pace is going to be much of a factor tomorrow,” Gagliardi said. “I think it’s going to come down to discipline, discipline on the defensive gameplan, defense on offense, not taking the hero shot, discipline fronting the post and boxing out. I think that’s what it’s going to come down to.”