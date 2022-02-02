Intracity games are never predictable but always exciting and that was indeed the case Tuesday as MacArthur boys escaped cross-town rival Eisenhower in slim fashion, winning 70-61, before a loud crowd of city fans.
The gym flooded with intensity as the high paced and fast-moving rivalry contest, starting from the tip-off both squads started off guns blazing, matching basket for basket as MacArthur would hold a slim 18-14 lead.
Both schools continued to let their offense fly, but the defenses would keep the score low and close though much of the first half. The momentum pendulum swayed back and forth, but it would be MacArthur that could keep the consistency.
Each time Ike would make a run and get back close, or even in the lead, fouls would continue to hurt the Eagles. But the offense continued to score as MacArthur would hold a tight 38-29 lead going into halftime.
The high-flying intensity of the first half carried right into the second half as the back and forth scoring continued. The momentum pendulum would return and swing in the favor of the Eagles with five straight baskets.
Putting a rugged first half in the past, the Eagles suddenly found themselves only down one as the Highlanders carried a 52-51 lead into a very critical fourth quarter.
As the final period of play began, the vigorous play between the rival school would uplift the roof of Eisenhower gym as the close game came down to the wire. Scores from Arzhonte Dallas and Madden Padilla would keep the game in the Highlander favor.
Cory McClelland would get home crowd rocking with his shot and foul as the Eagles were only down by five but the Highlanders made the plays when they most needed them.
Mac girls impressive
Turnovers too much to overcome for the Lady Eagles in an 84-35 loss to the explosive MacArthur girls.
Both teams started off the game neck to neck. Alayna Vines helped keep the lead in the Lady Highlanders side, but a deep three-point shot by Ky’lan Seaton for Eisenhower would keep MacArthur close with a 15-12 score at the of the first quarter.
Defense was the name of the game the start of the second period until the duo of #15 and Vines for MacArthur would help uncork a 10-run. The quarter would be highlighted Samara Oliver would top off the scoring run with a buzzer beating three-point shot to make it a 42-26 lead over Eisenhower going into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Steal and scores shifted the game in the Highlanders favor. With the Eisenhower turnovers, MacArthur continued to apply the pressure for a 63-27 lead heading into the final period of play.
The fourth quarter showed no change as MacArthur continue to put the pedal to the floor. Amounting a paramount of steal and scores, the Lady Highlanders would cruise to the win that will sure aid the Mac girls when the coaches gather for the regional seeding meetings.