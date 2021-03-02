One day after winning a regional championship for a third consecutive year, the MacArthur boys basketball team learned it would serve as host for the area round, giving the Highlanders a chance to punch a ticket to the state tournament on its own floor.
The area round is typically played at neutral sites, but due to COVID-19 concerns, MacArthur will serve as host for the first time.
MacArthur (20-2) faces El Reno (10-9) at 6 p.m. Friday at the Mac Gym. It will be the teams’ third meeting of the season, with Mac winning the previous two by 19 and 22 points, respectively. The winner moves to the state tournament, while the loser plays either Ardmore or Glenpool in a win-or-go-home game on Saturday night.
MacArthur’s 81-41 win over Noble on Saturday night meant the Highlanders became the first team in Class 5A to reach 20 wins this season. It also extends the team’s win streak to 16 games. The Highlanders had a bye in the regional semifinals after Capitol Hill forfeited, and due to the snow storm that hit Oklahoma the week before, MacArthur hadn’t played a game in more than two weeks.
“We were a little rusty, offensively,” head coach Marco Gagliardi said. “Fifteen days off, that’s to be expected.”
MacArthur is enjoying one of the most successful seasons in school history, but Gagliardi said his team knows it will all be in vain if they let down their guard or take their opponents lightly.
“Everything’s right in front of us, we’re four wins away,” Gagliardi said. “We’ve just got to have another good week of practice and come to work, ready to go.”
Mac girls head to area round at Carl Albert
MacArthur’s girls team has fallen just short of the state tournament each of the past two seasons. The Highlanders (17-6) try to get over that hurdle this week in the area round, located at Midwest City. On Thurday night, No. 7 Mac faces No. 4 Carl Albert, who has the advantage of playing at home. The winner heads to State, the loser plays either Duncan or Ardmore on Saturday night for a chance to go to the state tournament.